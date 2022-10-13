Fatboy Slim on bringing chaos to NZ and his 'weirdest, wildest experience'

A Fat Boy Slim concert was the focus of an episode of the final season of Derry Girls.

Fatboy Slim may have played to crowds exceeding 250,000, he and his turntables have travelled the world – and he even holds a Guinness World Record for the most Top 40 hits under the most names.

But when the UK DJ talks about memorable gigs, playing an igloo in 2021 is high on the list.

The 59-year-old DJ, whose real name is Norman Cook, also played a set at the House of Commons in 2013. In October this year, the Praise You creator performed a set at a barn in Arkansas.

In New Zealand, in early 2023, he will be playing a DJ set on top of Auckland’s Sky Tower and, at the time of us talking, he is preparing to play an unannounced set out of the back of a van at a skate park in Bristol.

“I kinda made a decision, rather than trying to make my career bigger, we go sideways,” he says of playing weird and interesting locations.

Stuff Fatboy Slim has announced a tour of New Zealand, to take place in 2023.

Supplied Fatboy Slim says playing the 2012 Olympic closing ceremony was the ‘weirdest, wildest experience’.

“My most fun is to play a smaller crowd, or a strange place or somewhere beautiful, where your environment becomes part of the evening.”

One truly memorable gig that the DJ never imagined would happen was playing the closing ceremony at the 2012 London Olympics. Although he admits the gig was largely mimed, he was “immensely proud” to be invited to play.

“I felt like I’d been picked to represent Britain at the DJ event at the Olympics,” he says.

“It was the weirdest, wildest experience.”

During the ceremony, Cook and his decks emerged from a giant inflatable octopus. The wait for the reveal was nerve-wracking, especially since it had failed during rehearsal.

“[We were] hiding, hoping the hydraulics would deploy the octopus and my decks would spring up. In the dress rehearsal they didn’t, and I was just standing on the van by myself,” he says.

“I was completely different from anything I’ve ever done.”

Cook has been playing and making music for four decades now. That love and magic of music is something he traces back to being eight years old on car rides with his family.

SUpplied The 59-year-old DJ remembers falling in love with music as an eight-year-old during road trip sing-alongs with his family.

On those long road trips his parents would sing, the kids would harmonise and the bickering would stop briefly. And something pretty magical happened, says Cook.

“This noise and this power when all five of us sung in harmony together ... something happened that was powerful and moving. I think that’s when I fell in love with music.”

And more than 50 years later, Cook still says playing live is “the best feeling in the world”. In fact, music is really all he has known. During the pandemic, to keep himself sane, he worked a day job at the Big Beach Cafe in Kingsway, Hove, that he has owned for eight years now.

“That was the first time [in my life] I’ve had an honest job where I've had to get up and do what I was told every day,” he says.

After 40-odd years, Cook admits he lost some passion for making and producing music (his last studio album Palookaville was released in 2004), but he will never bore of the adrenaline and chaos of live crowds.

That chaos can occasionally take a turn though, as documented in the recent Netflix documentary series Woodstock ‘99. At that festival, Cook’s set was cut short when a van was driven into the crowd during his set. Nobody was injured, but Cook bailed on that set and the festival.

“It was one of the stranger nights in my life, but I’d kind of forgotten about it,” he says.

“It was pre-social media and camera phones and internet ... It was a very good film and summed up the drama of the night.”

Generally though, Cook says, mania with dance crowds is the best kind of chaos.

“There's not that anger and sense of rebellion you get at rock gigs ... Within the realms of peoples safety, I encourage as much chaos as possible.”

Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim says he lost some passion for producing music, but never bores of playing live.

But still, he is always watching and feeding off the crowd’s vibe. His role, he says, is to “help people lose themselves” and take them away from the “mundane, normal life” for a while.

“I’m looking at how much fun they’re having, where they want to go next – and how far I can take them. If there is a strange mood in the crowd I can normally pick up on it.”

Don’t climb the lighting rig, though.

“That’s still good-natured, but, for their own safety, we have to get them down again.”

And in 2023, Cook is bringing that good-natured chaos to New Zealand with six confirmed tour dates around the country. He was last here in 2019, where he played five shows and got to see more of the country than he ever had before.

“There’s some nice scenery don't get me wrong, but it’s the people I love the most and the fun we can have together, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

“It’s weird going to the other side of the world and feeling very [much] at home.”

Performing in Christchurch, Napier, Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown and Taupō, Fat Boy Slim’s 2023 New Zealand tour is scheduled to run from January 27 to February 5. Tickets go on sale from Wednesday, October 19 at 10am. For more information, see fatboyslim.net/live/