Report: Singer Brandy recovering in hospital after suffering possible seizure

Brandy has reportedly been hospitalised following a possible seizure.

According to TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources in its report on Wednesday (local time), Brandy is currently recovering in a hospital after experiencing what’s believed to have been a seizure.

At the time of the incident, which is said to have occurred around noon on Tuesday (local time), Brandy was at home in the Los Angeles area.

As of Wednesday morning, Brandy’s parents were said to also still be at the hospital. Additional information wasn’t immediately made public.

Brandy, whose “Baby Mama” and “Borderline”-featuring B7 album arrived back in 2020, recently made headlines in connection with her brother Ray J’s Verzuz appearance.

In an IG comment on a post from Ray J about his performance during the Omarion vs Mario showdown, Brandy playfully suggested that her brother had ignored her advice.

“If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes and especially for [Verzuz]. … [W]hen I get off of vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation,” Brandy joked at the time.

That same month, Brandy was featured in a Munachi Osegbu-directed entry of A Colours Show on YouTube. She performed Rather Be, a track taken from her aforementioned 2020 album B7.

More recently, Brandy was enlisted by Mariah Carey for the official video for their reworking of The Roof (When I Feel the Need) as part of the singer’s Butterfly Lounge sessions.​​​​​​

The Brandy-featuring version of the Butterfly track was originally released earlier this year as part of an anniversary-commemorating edition of the acclaimed album.