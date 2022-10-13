How Blink-182 helped me discover the magic of music

Amberleigh Jack is a Stuff Lifestyle and Entertainment reporter.

OPINION: As someone who was once a teenaged dirt bag obsessed with Californian pop punk, the recent rumours, and Wednesday’s confirmation, that Blink-182 were bringing the original lineup back together for an album and world tour had me reminiscing.

Almost 25 years ago Blink-182 made my teenaged-self realise how truly magical music can be.

I was 16 when the band’s sophomore album Dude Ranch led me down a road of fandom that lasted decades. Together, Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge sang the soundtrack to my major moments and mundane.

Dammit saw me through months of being miserable at an Auckland private school where I had few friends. Josie was blasted through many road trips with friends who had cars and cheap stereos. Emo and Boring sang us through the years of starting to rebel and staying out past curfew.

But in January 1998 my 16-year-old self discovered how truly magical and life-changing music can be. It was a moment that stuck with me for almost 25 years as one of my favourite music memories. It was Blink-182’s Vans Warped Tour set at Auckland’s Rosebank Domain.

With Pennywise, Mighty Mighty Bosstones and of course, our favourite pop punk trio, this gig contained the music that shaped our teenaged existence.

By the time Mark, Tom and Travis took the stage, I had lost my best friend in the mosh pit. In a frantic hunt a stranger offered to send me over the crowd rather than through it.

It was my first, and last, ever crowd-surfing moment. I landed next to my friend and the opening chords of Dammit began. We hugged, we sang, we got lost in the music of the band that shaped our lives.

I do not recall if I cried, although I have through many magical live music moments since. I remember realising I was experiencing a moment I would never forget. And that countless strangers beside us were experiencing their own moments that would stick with them forever.

We emerged, covered in dust, sweat and mud. We had ringing ears and aching legs. We had discovered how truly powerful live music could be.

As I grew I moved on with music. It became my life for a long time. I hosted punk shows on the small and long-forgotten ALT TV, I played my favourite punk songs for an hour every week on the alternative station Channel Z. I wrote about my favourite bands for Rip It Up magazine.

I found new favourite bands and experienced new life-changing gig experiences, but Blink-182 have always been there in the background.

They created the soundtrack to many long drives to nowhere. They came with my brother and I for long afternoon catch-ups on the deck. They made me cry during my hardest days and made me sing at the top of my lungs during my happiest. They have provided countless gym soundtracks or inspired me on the commute to work. They helped me clear my head on long drives when my Dad died, and they got me on the dance floor at my wedding.

I have been to countless gigs since. I have added to my list of top magical live moments, and I’ve watched crowds of teenagers experiencing moments with their own favourite bands, during their own favourite songs sharing a magical moment with thousands of strangers.

I mentioned my fangirl history with Blink-182 in the office this week and was met with, “really? Blink-182?”

But that is the magic of music. It does not matter if you are getting lost in 1990s pop punk or being part of a thousands-strong sing along of your favourite Fleetwood Mac song. Whether you are amongst drug-fuelled chaos at an underground drum and bass set or screaming in the front row at a Taylor Swift concert.

Music has the power to unite a crowd of strangers. Whether it’s a stadium or an intimate club. It has the power to make us laugh and cry and form friendships that last forever.

And that, in whatever form it takes, should be celebrated.

And I will be in the crowd when Blink-182 return in 2024. I will not be crowd-surfing this time. But I will be looking on fondly at those that are. And if I’m lucky, I’ll catch a few strangers finding themselves in the middle of a moment that will stick with them decades later.

And for that, Mark, Travis and Tom, this ageing punk rock dirt bag says thank you.