Queen releases never-before-heard song featuring Freddie Mercury

A rediscovery has seen British rock band Queen unveil a new song with vocals from Freddie Mercury, the first project the band has released with their late frontman in over eight years.

Face it Alone was originally tapped for the band’s thirteenth studio album The Miracle, and was later discarded before making it to the final cut.

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty Images Queen have not released new material with vocals from their late frontman Freddie Mercury, second from left, in eight years.

Unearthed by Queen’s production and archive team, the song has now been released with fans rejoicing on social media in new music from the band that formed in 1970.

"I'm happy that our team were able to find this track," guitarist Brian May said in a statement.

"After all these years, it's great to hear all four of us... working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed... until now."

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images This is Queen’s first release with Freddie Mercury since 2014.

“We’d kind of forgotten about this track,” drummer Roger Taylor said.

“But there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

The last time fans were treated to new Mercury vocals was 2014 album Queen Forever, which featured three songs with the singer.

Mercury died from AIDs-related pneumonia in 1991, two years after the release of The Miracle.

That album’s box set reissue, available next month, will feature six unheard songs, including Face it Alone.