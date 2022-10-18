Can relaxing cat music really tame my manic cat?

When you live with a cat with anxiety, you tend to let them get away with a lot. But our youngest boy Jack attacks our television every night when he gets stressed we’re all on edge.

For a while it seemed no amount of toys, distraction, hugs or food would settle him. We spent too many nights in the silent lounge, too nervous to watch anything in case Jack finally caused the television to die a painfully expensive claw-induced death.

Amberleigh Jack While relaxing cat music can help calm your cat, experts say it is unlikely you can expect them to relax to your own favourite tunes.

Then one night my husband found the answer. Or so he is convinced. He sent me a picture of Jack peacefully asleep on our pile of remotes and simply told me, “relaxing cat music”.

It is an actual genre, with a wide selection of songs and albums available on Spotify. With titles like Potato’s Song and Purring Away it seemed too good, and too ridiculous, to be true.

Yet Jack did seem to go from a manic, aggressive television destroyer to butter-wouldn’t-melt relaxed cat when the music was playing. He would even relax enough to fall alseep on one of our laps and we could return to our evening viewing without fear of an awkward insurance claim.

But is music designed to put cats and kittens in a state of zen actually a thing?

According to the experts, yes, music relaxing cat music is real. And it works.

Cat behaviour consultant Molly Kelsey said she has used cat-specific calming music with anxiety cases in cats, especially ones – like Jack - that get crazy at night.

In 2019 an orchestra musician David Teie teamed up with animal scientists to create relaxing music specifically designed to calm our feline mates.

Amberleigh Jack Experts say there is research to support relaxing cat music being effective in taming manic cats.

“The tempo and beat is reminiscent of noises that kittens would come across early in their life,” she said and cat-specific relaxation music has, in fact, been known to ease an anxious feline.

Cat-calming music also contains octaves that only our four-legged pets can hear, Kesley says. What that means is while we may find a certain type of music relaxing “it may not sound nice to them”.

And while the folky-classical string and piano tunes of the cat music can also be relaxing to their human counterparts, the loud hum of the imitation purr can grate quite quickly. But the science does suggest cats appreciate it.

Dr Alison Vaughan, science officer at the SPCA said a study in 2015 did show evidence that cats are more inclined to respond to species-specific music, rather than music deemed relaxing for humans.

“They did seem to show a preference,” she said.

In a seperate study in 2020, Vaughan said cats were tested within a stressful environment – the vet office – and the results indicated that cats did display lower stress scores when being played music designed to chill them out.

“It does seem that there’s some evidence to it,” Vaughan said.

Amberleigh Jack Research indicates that certain tones and tempos in relaxing cat music mimic sounds like purring and happy kitten noises.

I had not checked we were actually playing species-specific calming music for Jack, but even if we had got it wrong, Kelsey says cats can also pick up on human’s emotional states very well.

In other words, if the music was relaxing to us, Jack may have picked up on that, too.

That is not to say we can necessarily expect Jack to snooze away to a night of Bowie classics, however.

Apparently “just any music” will not generally make the cut, said Kelsey.

Although she has heard of some cats enjoying reggae, and a cat could potentially be trained to associate David Bowie with a nice treat, it is unlikely cranking Sorrow would have the same automatic effect as Potato’s Song to our anxious Jack.