Rob Ruha's viral hit 35 named best song at APRA Silver Scrolls

Rob Ruha and Ka Tao’s waiata 35, which became a viral sensation in 2021, has won the 2022 Silver Scroll Award – cementing the song’s place as New Zealand’s best of the past year.

The big award of the night was presented to Ka Tao and Ruha, together with the Te Tairāwhiti choir and songwriters Kaea Hills, Te Amorutu Broughton, Ainsley Tai, Dan Martin, and Whenua Patuwai.

Supplied Rob Ruha's waiata 35 took the big award at the 2022 Silver Scroll Awards.

The song beat out four other finalists including 2021 winner Troy Kingi and 2018 winner Marlon Williams. Tami Neilson and There's a Tuesday were also in the running for the coveted award, which celebrates excellence in Aotearoa songwriting and composition.

An estimated 500 industry members and artists attended the ceremony at Auckland's Spark Arena on Tuesday night. The announcement of the evening’s major accolade was followed by a performance by Stan Walker and Hamo Dell.

The annual award has been presented since 1965. Ruha and Ka Tao join previous winners including Marlon Williams, Lorde, Neil Finn, Dave Dobbyn, Bic Runga, Che Fu and Scribe.

35 went viral on social media when it was released in 2021. The catchy tune – a nod to the highway that runs along the East Coast – garnered more than 12 million views on TikTok.

Also awarded during the ceremony was the Maioha Award, which celebrates excellence in Māori songwriting. The winning waiata was Te Iho by first time finalists Aja and Byllie-Jean and songwriter Chris Wethey.

Three-time nominee but first time winner, Reuben Jelleyman won the SOUNZ contemporary award/Te Tohu Auaha for his orchestral work Catalogue.

Best original music in a feature/Tohu Pūmanawa was won this year by Horomona Horu and Dana Lund for the score on the critically-acclaimed 2022 film Whina which tells the story of Dame Whina Cooper.

Diggy Dupé, Jonathon Crayford, Joel Tashkoff and Troy Kingi were presented with the best original music in a series/Tohu Paerangi for soundtrack to the Panthers series.

Performers during the ceremony included IA and Sianne and among the award presneters were Minister of Arts, Culture, and Heritage Carmen Sepoluni, award-winning songwriter Bic Runga, Chelsea Winstanley and Tweedie Waititi.

The annual Silver Scroll award is judged on songwriting excellence, rather than chart success and sales.