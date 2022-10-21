Blink-182 postpone New Zealand tour, but only by a week

Multi-platinum selling pop punk trio Blink-182 have postponed the New Zealand dates of the upcoming tour by a week, due to massive ticket demand in Australia.

The band recently announced the return of vocalist Tom Delonge to the band, known for the hits Dammit, Miss You and Stay Together For the Kids, together with an upcoming album and world tour.

Supplied Blink 182 sang the soundtrack to my teenage years, and remained a background favourite decades later.

Australian tickets to the 2024 tour sold out immediately when they went on sale this week. The band released further Australian tour dates, resulting in the New Zealand shows being pushed back by a week.

The trio will now play Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 1, 2024 and Christchurch Arena on March 4, 2024.

Tickets for the original dates will remain valid for the new shows. If people cannot attend the new dates they can return to point of purchase for a refund.