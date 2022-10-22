Nebraska at 40: Bruce Springsteen’s American nightmare

On September 30, 1982, Bruce Springsteen released Nebraska, his sixth studio album. Recorded in the living room of a rented house in Colts Neck, New Jersey, with an acoustic guitar and a harmonica as its prominent instruments, the 10-song collection is its author’s most complete, not to mention his most compelling, examination of street-level America. As one of the record’s doomed narrators warns, “down here it’s just winners and losers and don’t get caught on the wrong side of that line”.

It’s a tough world, alright. Over the course of barely 40 minutes, Nebraska casts its eye over a landscape in which the deck is stacked against the working man (and, this being 1982, they are all men). With his cast of characters running to stand still, even their creator appeared to drift into the shadows of his strange and sparse new album. Declining to promote the LP with the normally obligatory world tour, instead, Springsteen absented himself from the stage for a remarkable two and a half years.

Even more remarkable is that the record was finished in little more than a day. Needing to record a brood of new songs written in short order, Springsteen instructed his guitar tech, Mike Batlan, to “just go find me a little tape machine – nothing too sophisticated, just something I can do overdubs on”. In what would prove to be a breakthrough in home music-making, the lion’s share of the LP was recorded on the four-track Tascam PortaStudio, with two Shure SM57 microphones for voice and guitar.

Crucially, Nebraska was never meant to be heard in this form. But when its songs proved resistant to either the adornments of backing group the E Street Band, or their author’s attempts to re-capture their fragile, ethereal magic in solo form in a professional recording studio, it became obvious that the best and truest version of the record was in fact a demo cassette tape that had been made for the ears of only a select few. It cost about a thousand dollars.

“I wanted black bedtime stories,” Springsteen writes in his memoir Born to Run. “I wanted the listener to hear my characters think, to feel their thoughts, their choices. These songs were the opposite of the rock music I’d been writing. They were restrained, still on the surface, with a world of moral ambiguity and unease below. The tension running through the music’s core was the thin line between stability and that moment when things that connect you to your world, your job, your family, your friends, the love and grace in your heart, fail you.”

You can say that again. The album’s opening song, its title track, is a first-person narrative inspired by the serial killer Charlie Starkweather, whose rampage in the coldest months of 1957 and 1958, in Nebraska and Wyoming, saw him executed for the murders of 11 people. Awaiting his fate on death row, in this musical retelling, the condemned man is asked the motive for his crimes. “Well, sir, I guess there’s just a meanness in this world,” is his reply. As a moral framework for an entire LP, this simple line is impossible to beat.

Of course, more than any other wildly successful artist, Bruce Springsteen is skilled at singing about the dispossessed in a way that doesn’t sound as if one is listening to what he himself once described as “a rich man in a poor man’s shirt”. This much is known. But on the untamed expanse of Nebraska, the dark appetites that marble even his most celebrated material are given licence to run riot. Never mind the redemptive possibilities of earlier songs such as Born to Run or Racing In The Street, by 1982 the mood is pessimistic to the point of hopelessness.

Here, blue-collar grafters struggle to afford the price of a “brand-new used car”, unemployed sweethearts await the arrival of lovers placed on the nightshift by petty bosses, penniless patsies in Philadelphia fall prey to the mob, children stare in wonder at a mansion on a hill, and farmers retrain as cops on account of plummeting wheat prices. As the voices of America chatter on the radio – “it’s just talk, talk, talk, talk, ‘til you lose your patience,” notes one jittery narrator – everyone has been backed into a corner so tight that the only autonomous decisions available to them are acts of violence.

Brad Barket/AP Bruce Springsteen is still recording and touring forty years after Nebraska.

As the album officially enters middle-age, remarkably, none of these characters have aged a single day. As economic and political headwinds bring havoc to their streets once more, the cast of Nebraska could just as plausibly be trudging through the sludge of 2022 with the same kind of buckled tenacity as they did four decades earlier. Springsteen’s refusal to eulogise his creations, his skill at drawing individuals in three-dimensions rather than as speculative or sentimentalised caricatures, means that it’s easy to imagine them toiling, or else doing terrible harm, throughout every day for the past 40-years.

Reviewing the record for California magazine, Greil Marcus, the singer’s finest critic, struck a resonant note when he wrote, “The countless details of craft and empathy that underlie this album portray… a world in which honest work has been trivialised and honest goals reduced to a bet on a state lottery; a world where the rich live as a different species, so far above the aspirations of ordinary people as to seem like gods.” I don’t know about you, but this too reads to me like it could have been written yesterday.

With much of its action taking place under cover of darkness, there is a theory that Nebraska’s timeline takes place over the course of a single day. Certainly, good bleeds into bad like twilight into dark. On Highway Patrolman, a police officer abandons a high-speed pursuit of his own brother on the grounds that family trumps the law. As the perspective flips, on State Trooper, a taut and troubled driver fears the prospect of being pulled over by a nearby squad car with a dread that is about more than self-interest. Maybe the cop has “got a kid, maybe [he’s] got a pretty wife,” whereas “the only thing that I got’s been botherin’ me my whole life,” is the ominous rumination.

Framed in such fragile settings, Nebraska left even the most admiring viewers in a state of confusion. Reviewing the LP in the San Francisco Chronicle, Joel Selvin wrote that “on this record, Springsteen fouls up time and meter on frequent occasions, mumbles inarticulate lyrics at points, and generally includes stray marks and moments of human fallibility anybody else would have taken the time to record over.”

He went on, “Never before has a major recording artist made himself so vulnerable or open. Only somebody who is as trusted, known and loved as Springsteen could get away with dashing off a few quick sketches, throwing them in frames and mounting them on gallery walls… it is a stark, raw document, rough edges intact, and so intimately personal it is surprising he would even play the tape for other people at all, let alone put it out as an album.”

Of course, even this high degree of unvarnished transparency wasn’t enough to prevent some listeners hearing only what they wanted to hear. As the magazine Artforum correctly pointed out, in an essay published in 1984, “[Nebraska’s] final number was called Reason to Believe, and critics fell over themselves in a rush to assure their readers that this last word testified to their hero’s unbroken optimism”.

Charles Sykes/AP At the time, Nebraska was Springsteen’s lowest selling album.

But hold on a minute. As with Born in the U.S.A. – “one of my greatest and most misunderstood pieces of music,” according to its author – the easy shorthand of the song’s chorus tended to overshadow the rest of the song. Because, really, Springsteen’s announcements that “at the end of every hard-earned day people find some reason to believe” only sounds redemptive if one overlooks verses littered with jilted grooms, exploited lovers, and a man looking down at a dead dog “like if he stood there long enough that dog’d get up and run”. Believe all you want, but you’re wasting your time.

Released amid the glitz of the Eighties, I don’t think it’s a surprise that (at the time, at least) Nebraska was Springsteen’s lowest selling album. But it’s also proved to be his most enduring. Certainly, in the 21st Century, this strange and troubled piece about the cacophony of an American nightmare has become the record of choice for the committed connoisseur. The hard truths behind its cold stare have proved persistent to the point of immovability.