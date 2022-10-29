Obituary: Guitarist set tone for New Zealand music's first big hit

James (Jim) Carter: musician; b March 27, 1919; d October 2, 2022

Jim Carter played the memorable opening notes on the first homegrown Kiwi record that became a big hit.

The Wellington dance band musician’s Hawaiian lap steel guitar set the tone for Ruru Karaitiana’s​ Blue Smoke, a song written on a troop ship off Africa in 1940. The blue smoke referred to the plume drifting from the ship’s funnels as it headed towards World War II with Māori Battalion soldiers, their fate uncertain, their thoughts on loved ones at home.

The 1949 release, featuring Carter’s four-piece band and 19-year-old Pixie Williams​ singing, was the debut for New Zealand label Tanza. It was the first song written by a New Zealander to be recorded and manufactured in New Zealand.

It was a stunning debut. Blue Smoke’s gentle, evocative melody had already caught public attention after the war, featuring in live concerts on marae, shearing sheds, and dance halls around the country. But few could have guessed that sales of the 78rpm record would surpass 50,000 and capture international interest, including a cover by Dean Martin.

Chris Bourke Jim Carter, aged 96, and Neil Finn at Carter's Richmond home in 2015 when the Crowded House singer re-recorded Blue Smoke.

Carter, who died in Nelson this month aged 103, was always modest about his part in New Zealand music history, even when Crowded House frontman Neil Finn visited him in 2015 to re-record Blue Smoke for the centenary of the Gallipoli landings.

Author, journalist and music historian Chris Bourke had previously interviewed Carter and helped arrange the meeting between Kiwi musicians from different eras at Carter's then home in Richmond, near Nelson.

Bourke, content director for the AudioCulture New Zealand music library website, wrote about their exchange in Carter's living room:

When Finn said that his steel-guitar part was crucial to the original recording, Carter replied, “I was never very impressed with it at the time.”

“It’s lasted pretty damn well,” said Finn. “You didn’t think you played it that well?”

“I thought it was pretty ordinary.”

“As a song or as a performance?” asked Finn.

“Playing. The silly part is I can’t play as good as that now.”

Alden Williams/Fairfax NZ The band behind Blue Smoke, from left, Noel Robertson, Jim Carter, Terry Hall and George Altridge.

Finn brought an acoustic guitar and sang Blue Smoke as his son Liam recorded. Carter, then 96, strummed along on a ukulele, saying he could no longer play the lap steel.

But Bourke said a little piece of magic happened as they were about to leave. Liam asked about one of the Hawaiian guitars dotted around the lounge. Carter picked it up and started playing his distinctive Blue Smoke passage with Liam still recording.

Sixty-six years after the original, Blue Smoke rose again, and while Carter told Finn he didn’t care if his playing featured in the final cut, it provided a memorable cameo in Finn’s YouTube video.

It was a meeting that thrilled both men. Carter later told the Nelson Mail: “I mean Neil Finn is a real musician. I was only dabbling in it all the while. It was quite something. I was more or less overwhelmed."

Finn told Bourke that it was great to talk to Jim about music, instruments and his influences. “I think he enjoyed having a face-to-face exchange with another musician and his humility was very endearing.”

Jim Carter’s musical journey encompassed far more than his Blue Smoke appearance. After emigrating from Britain with his family, aged 5, he grew up in Lower Hutt. He picked up his first lap-steel guitar at the age of 17 and started playing in the Wellington dance band scene, and later as a rhythm guitarist in the 2YA Orchestra which performed live on national radio every week.

By day he worked for the Post Office, a career that lasted almost 40 years.

Bourke's AudioCulture profile records that Carter’s regular gig in the late 1940s and early 1950s was playing at the Ngāti Pōneke Club, a gathering place for Māori who had migrated to Wellington, in a big hall near the railway station.

Supplied Ruru Karaitiana, left, Pixie Williams, and Jim Carter were inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame at the 2019 APRA Silver Scroll Awards.

Karaitiana was also leading a dance band in Wellington at the time, and often invited Carter to play with them. When he got the Blue Smoke recording contract, he asked Carter's Hawaiian band to perform and history was made.

That wasn’t the end of Carter's pioneering role. He also played lap-steel or rhythm guitar on hit rock’n’roll songs in the 1950s by Johnny Cooper, the “Māori Cowboy”. Carter featured on Cooper’s Pie-Cart Rock’n’Roll, and his version of Rock Around the Clock, New Zealand's first rock’n’roll recording.

Bourke said Carter was still performing live until the early 1970s, mostly in hotels as background music. But when rock bands started appearing in pubs after the demise of six o’clock closing in 1967, the days of small combos playing discreet, Hawaiian-style instrumentals were numbered.

“I quite liked rock’n’roll,” Carter told Bourke in 2008. “The only trouble was it killed the Hawaiian style. It was too gentle.”

Alden Williams/Fairfax NZ Jim Carter

Nelson musician and instrument repairer Neville Claughton became close friends after Carter and his wife June moved to Richmond in 1998.

After June’s death in 2011, Claughton said Carter taught himself how to use a computer, and fed his love of Hawaiian music by watching YouTube videos of lap-steel guitar legends. He was also taken with American roots rock band Larkin Poe​, “who were basically doing what Jim was doing three generations later”.

Carter also kept strumming on a ukulele up until a few months before he died.

“He was quite a remarkable guy, as sharp as a tack,” Claughton said. “He had an amazing ear [for music] and he had a very inquiring mind.”

On his 100th birthday in 2019, Carter received messages from the Queen, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and a video from Finn as he was rehearsing with Fleetwood Mac in the United States.

Weeks later, Carter, Karaitiana and Williams were inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame for their roles in Blue Smoke.

Hearing of Carter’s death this month, Finn posted a tribute on his Facebook page.

“Meeting Jim was one of the highlights of my life. To find a man so interested and engaged with life, music and people, then already in his nineties, was a huge inspiration for me. The afternoon we shared and the music we made lives on in my memory. He was simply one of the good guys and a great musical talent. Sail Away Jim – RIP.”