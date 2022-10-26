Sharon Van Etten enlists Nadia Reid and Anthonie Tonnon to support her NZ shows

Kiwi musicians Nadia Reid and Anthonie Tonnon will be joining American singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten when she returns to New Zealand later this year.

Van Etten will play two shows in December, with Tonnon accompanying her Wellington Opera House stop and Reid supporting her at the Auckland Civic Theatre.

Dunedin-born Reid, described by The Guardian as "an understated, wise guide through uncertain territory,” is a folk singer whose first single Preservation was nominated for a APRA Silver Scroll in 2017.

Tonnon recently received the Taite Music Prize 2022 for his album Leave Love Out of This, and will also be joining Reid’s Australian tour as a support act in November.

Tickets for Van Etten’s shows are currently on sale.