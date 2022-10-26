Bret McKenzie, Future Islands join Splore 2023

Kermit the Frog, Ernie from Sesame Street, and Bret McKenzie star in The Jim Henson Retro Spectacle. (Video first published in April 2018)

Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie has been added to the lineup for Splore festival 2023. Fresh off his Songs Without Jokes tour, the comedian and musician will debut his new show Songs Without Jermaine (sic) at the 3-day music festival in February.

Also set to join the ‘Darlings’ themed summer festival are US synth pop group Future Islands, known for the 2014 hit Seasons and UK jungle duo the Ragga Twins.

Serena Stevenson Splore music festival will return to Auckland's Tapapakanga Regional Park from February 24-26.

Barry Ashworth will also return to Splore for two DJ sets and electronic outfit Illustrious Blacks will perform across two stages during the weekend.

Local acts Jess B, Troy Kingi, Theia, TU and Don McGlashan have also been added to the list of more than 60 acts set to perform across Splore’s six stages.

More than 30 acts have been announced, joining a previously announced lineup featuring international acts like Kae Tempest.

The full timetable is available from the Splore website.

The summer fesitval will be held at Tāpapakanga Regional Park, near Auckland, from February 24-26, 2023.

Tickets are available now from iTicket.