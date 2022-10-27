Taylor Swift cuts music video scene after 'fatphobic' backlash

Anti Hero is the third track of Midnights by Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift has removed a brief scene from her latest music video following accusations that the clip was evidence that she was “fatphobic”.

The video for Anti-Hero, from her new album Midnight, features a domestic Swift struggling with her more outgoing alter-ego, a representation alluding to the dichotomy between the private and the public sides of one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

But a brief scene in which she stands on bathroom scales and sees the word FAT on the dial has sparked controversy, a social media frenzy, and earnest discussion on Whoopi Goldberg’s panel show The Circle – and, now, its removal from the clip on Apple Music.

However, at the time of writing, the offending scene remains on the version of the clip available on YouTube.

Written and directed by Swift, the Anti-Hero clip includes a funeral scene in which the children of the singer squabble over her will.

Horrified to learn she wants her beach house to become a cat sanctuary – “but cats don’t even like the beach”, screams daughter Kimber Swift (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) – the three adult children are even more upset by news that she has left each of them just 13 cents.

“Wait,” says son Chad (Search Party’s John Early). “There’s probably a secret encoded message that means something else.”

“Yeah, that’s what Mom would always do,” says second son Preston (comedian Mike Birbiglia), who then takes a closer look at her last will and testament.

“PS: There is no secret message that means something else. Love, Taylor.”

youtube The offending scene in a Taylor Swift song that has been cut from the clip on Apple Music, though not yet on YouTube.

As with most Taylor Swift artefacts these days, the song and the video are, of course, loaded with messages for fans, some coded, some not-so-secret. Introducing the video on Twitter, Swift invited fans to “watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time”.

If the video is to be believed, those thoughts include that she is a self-destructive schemer and narcissist who ghosts her former lovers, is clumsy around friends and doesn’t like what she sees in the mirror.

But it’s what she sees in the bathroom scales that has drawn most attention.

Around two minutes in, the dial swings to FAT as Quiet Taylor stands on the scales and Party Taylor shakes her head disapprovingly.

Swift confessed in her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana to having had an eating disorder.

More recently she has been the subject of intense speculation in the glossy tabloids that she might be pregnant because she is no longer quite as thin as she once was.

While many of her followers have seen the scene as a reflection of her personal experiences and an acute observation on the distorting effects of the media’s fixation on a woman’s appearance, some saw it as a miscalculation.

“Would you do something about the part when the scale shows fat,” one fan urged her. “I believe it is not the intention behind but it looks like being fat is the biggest fear you have and is incredibly hurtful.”

Swift appears to have listened.