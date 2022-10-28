90s pop act Vengaboys to play Auckland in February

Eurodance group Vengaboys are set to perform their 25th anniversary tour in 2023, with an Auckland performance date set for February 2023.

Their tour down under will start at the Auckland Town Hall, before heading across the ditch to perform seven shows in Australia.

Frontier Touring/Supplied The 25th Anniversary Tour will kick off in Auckland

Vengaboys are bringing a line-up of other ‘90s pop acts, including Whigfield, N-Trance and Reel 2 Real feat. The Mad Stuntman, for a planned three-hour show.

Vengaboys is made up of Cowboy Donny, Captain Kim, PartyGirl D’Nice and SailorBoy Robin, and they have amassed 700 million YouTube views, 1.5 million subscribers and more than 4.3 million Spotify monthly listeners since their 1998 hit single Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom.

The Dutch dance group made its name in the late 1990s with a strong of pop hits, including We’re Going to Ibiza, Shalala Lala, and We Like to Party.

Pre-sale tickets are available for Frontier Touring members from midday Monday 31 October, with general public tickets on sale from midday Wednesday 2 November.