Lorde's sister Indy releases second single Killer, a song she wrote on the way to Diplo's house

Kiwi pop artist Indy Yelich, younger sister of superstar Lorde has released her second single Killer, weeks after her debut single proved popular amongst fans.

The 23-year old artist, born India Yelich-O’Connor, released her debut single Threads in September, receiving praise from Rolling Stone Magazine and Triple J in Australia.

Supplied Indy has released her new single Killer.

Killer, which was released on Friday was produced by Phil Scully (Diplo, Dillion Francis). Yelich described the single as being about, “the different sides of myself - anxiety ridden, self sabotaging and the bold, cheeky side”.

It was a track she said was written while on the way to record at artist Diplo’s house.

“I was having an anxiety attack, and was 30 minutes late already. In the car I just remember looking in the car mirror in the Uber and feeling inferior, red hot with frustration.”

“This song to me is about embracing being your own worst enemy, embracing the anxiety. This song is mischievous and me expressing my own frustrations.”

Killer is accompanied by the release of a video, which was co-directed by Jones Crow and Max Movish.

Crow described Yelich as “a beacon of light in a sea of polluted airwaves”.

“Her excitement for everything makes everything exciting. Her lyrics are poetic splendour delivered by a voice of an angel.”

Killer is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, Amazon Music, and YouTube, and available to purchase on the iTunes store.

The debut EP is expected to be released in early 2023.