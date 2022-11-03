Bikini Kill to play first ever NZ show in 2023

Feminist punk band Bikini Kill will be playing an all-ages show at Auckland’s The Powerstation on March 15 next year, marking their first trip down under.

Formed in the early 90s, the rockers rose to fame for pioneering the Riot Grrrl movement which combined feminism, politics, and punk, alongside other bands including Bratmobile and Heaven to Betsy.

The Riot Grrrl movement helped to promote feminist ideas, and offered a space for women to gather together and share their frustrations and love of music.

After disbanding in 2005 and reuniting in 2019, Bikini Kill have returned for a world tour which will see them bringing their high-energy performance style to New Zealand.

Tickets go on sale November 10.