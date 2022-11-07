Counting Crows return to New Zealand in 2023

US rock band Counting Crows are returning to New Zealand for three shows as part of the Butter Miracle tour.

Formed almost 30 years ago, the band are well-known for the 1990s hits Round Here and Mr Jones, as well as the 2002 cover of the Joni Mitchell classic Big Yellow Taxi.

supplied/Stuff US rock band Counting Crows will return to New Zealand in March, 2023.

In 2004 the hit Accidently in Love from the Shrek 2 soundtrack saw the band nominated for a Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe award.

In 2013 the band postponed, and later cancelled, their New Zealand shows moments before they were due to take the stage in Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Kings of Leon announce new New Zealand tour dates

* Chris Rock to tour New Zealand in August

* Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl confirms 2022 New Zealand stadium tour with December shows in Wellington and Auckland



They returned to New Zealand in 2015.

With seven studio albums and more than 20 million record sales worldwide, the iconic alt-rock outfit released the latest album Butter Miracle in 2021.

Counting Crows will play Christchurch Town Hall, Thursday March 23, Auckland’s Spark Arena, Saturday March 25 and Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre, Monday March 27.

Pre-sales start on November 9 and general tickets go on sale Monday, November 14 at 10am. Ticket information is available from the Live Nation website.