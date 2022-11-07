Don McLean bringing American Pie 50th anniversary tour to New Zealand

Legendary musician Don McLean is bringing his American Pie 50th Anniversary tour to New Zealand in 2023.

Released in 1972, from the album of the same name, the iconic song is recognised as a tribute to rock and roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper, who died in a plane crash in 1959.

Getty Images Don McLean is bringing his American Pie 50th anniversary tour to New Zealand in May.

Following McLean’s release, the event became known as “the day the music died”.

American Pie has cemented itself as a true classic, being voted one of the top five songs of the century by Recording Industry Association of America in 2001 – behind songs like Aretha Franklin’s Respect and Judy Garland’s Over the Rainbow.

In 2015 handwritten song lyrics were sold for more than $2 million at auction and American Pie was added to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry in 2017.

The classic hit has been covered by artists such as Madonna, Drake and Garth Brooks.

The 76-year old BBC lifetime achievement award recipient will also be performing his other hits from his back catalogue including the 1971 classic Vincent.

Don McLean will play Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre on Tuesday, May 2; Invercargill’s Civic Theatre on Thursday, May 4; Christchurch Town Hall, Friday, May 5; Regent Theatre in Palmerston North, Sunday, May 7 and Auckland Town Hall on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Tickets are available from Friday, November 11 at 9am from One World Entertainment.