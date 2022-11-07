The Stranglers return to New Zealand in 2023

The Stranglers will play three New Zealand shows in April, 2023.

UK rock outfit The Stranglers are returning to New Zealand to play three shows in 2023.

The band, known for the hits Golden Brown and Peaches will be joined by Shihad frontman Jon Toogood who will open all shows on the tour.

With a career spanning almost 50 years, the group released the first three albums Rattus Norvegicus, No More Heroes and Black And White within the space of 13 months of each other.

Over the 49-year career the band has released 18 albums, with 24 top 40 singles and 19 top 40 albums.

The band’s 2021 album Dark Matters was released as a tribute to keyboard player Dave Greenfield, who died in 2020.

Greenfield’s final show with The Stranglers was at Auckland’s Town Hall in February the same year – less than three months before his death.

The Stranglers will play Christchurch, Thursday April 13 at Isaac Theatre Royal; Wellington Opera House on Friday, April 14 and Auckland Town Hall Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Tickets are available from the Plus 1 website.