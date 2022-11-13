Counting Crows Adam Duritz on letting down Kiwi fans and why 'mental illness sucks'

When thinking about New Zealand, Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz admits he has some “really shitty memories”.

Not because of the country itself, but in 2013 the band was forced to cancel two Aotearoa shows at no notice when Duritz had a “terrible flu”. To make matters worse, fans were already at the show, watching the support act play when the cancellation was announced.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Adam Duritz from Counting Crows was forced to cancel New Zealand shows in 2013 due to a “terrible flu”.

It is the kind of thing that can ruin bands, says Duritz.

“It’s brutal,” he says.

“No matter how good your excuse, or the reason, it doesn't matter. All anyone knows is they bought a ticket, they came and there was no show. People remember the negative of that forever.”

READ MORE:

* 'We did this': Blindspott are back with new music after 15 years

* Accordion player 'slept in a pew': Cowboy Junkies plan return to NZ

* Kanye 'Ye' West's behaviour is dangerous and we need to stop excusing it as part of his mental illness



“It ruins cities for bands. Absolutely ruins it. It’s often something you just can’t recover from.”

The fans at the show got little indication for the cancelled show, other than “illness”, but Duritz says he had a “terrible flu” and his voice simply would not work. The late notice was because he thought he might be okay to go on, until he was not.

“I thought maybe I could pull it off but ... i couldn't make any sounds at all. It was a terrible feeling because the opening band was already playing.”

But now Duritz and the rest of the band, who rose to fame in the 1990s, will be returning to New Zealand in 2023, touring the 2021 album Butter Miracle.

It’s the band’s seventh since their 1992 debut August and Everything After, which saw them catapulted into huge success with hits like Round Here and Mr Jones.

Gaining such notoriety with a debut album may feel like a lot for a band to live up to, but Duritz says he did not feel it with other albums. In fact, it was almost the opposite.

“I feel the pressure to make something great every time I write something, but the nice thing about having success right away was I felt like, now we’re free to do whatever we want to do,” he says.

supplied Counting Crows saw huge success with the 1992 album August and Everything After, but Duritz says every album since has also been great.

While no Counting Crows album since has seen the success of August and Everything After, Duritz believes every album has been just as good artistically.

The correlation between great art and commercial success is not linear, he says. He muses that of the best albums are ones that nobody has ever heard.

“But that makes sense because there’s way more music than there is famous music. Most art, nobody ever sees,” he says adding that Van Gogh, despite his posthumous fame, “never sold a painting in his life”.

“He’s the ultimate of a failed garage band.”

His own music success has given Duritz the opportunity to have a “pretty amazing” life, although he says it has also been a difficult one.

Back in 2008, he opened up about mental illness and told Men’s Health Magazine he had “a form of dissociative disorder that makes the world seem like it’s not real”.

“Mental illness sucks,” says Duritz now. Music does not fix it, but he’d rather face hard times and play music, than simply face hard times.

“If I have to choose between a day when my mental illness was making me feel terrible, and a day when my mental illness was making me feel terrible, but I wrote a song, I'd take the second one. At least it’s a functional life,” he says.

supplied Adam Duritz says living with mental health “sucks”, but he has learnt to live with it.

A life without mental illness would be ideal, obviously, especially with the stigma surrounding it, he says. And frustratingly, where most people head to a doctor to find a cure for an ailment, severe mental health issues are different.

“Nobody’s gonna fix it,” he says. Instead, you simply find ways to learn to live with it.

“The best you can hope for is you realise it’s not going to kill you. It’s not going to turn your life into a living hell. It just feels like it’s going to.”

“If you can get your head around that, maybe you realise it’s something you can live with.”

Duritz has managed to live with mental illness and thrive in the music world. That life of music is something he is very grateful for, he says. Without it, he is not sure if he would have thrived as a person.

“It would have been hard to fit into someone’s square peg, or round hole, considering how weird I am. But music gave me a place I could function in relative freedom and be what passes for okay,” he says.

He admits he used to worry about how he would manage to take care of himself in the real world.

“This changed all that.”

Counting Crows will play Christchurch Town Hall on Thursday, March 23, Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday, March 25 and Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre on Monday, March 27. For more information and tickets, see countingcrows.com/tour