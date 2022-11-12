Kiwi pop star Mitch James is looking for love - here's how to apply

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot

Music-loving ladies, feel free to slide into Mitch James’ DMs, or pop down to his favourite Auckland nightspot because the Kiwi singer is on the hunt for love.

The 27-year-old discussed settling down when he appeared on Stuff podcast Generally Famous with Simon Bridges, an appearance in which he was open about his incredible journey to stardom - and Ed Sheeran’s influence on his career.

James, appearing to promote his new album Patience, was asked by Bridges if, in a decade or so, he would have a partner, children and dream family home with a white picket fence.

“One-hundred percent,” he replied. “Hopefully sooner than nine years. Ladies, DMs.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Mitch James and Simon Bridges.

He repeated the light-hearted appeal for suitors at the end of the podcast, adding that women could meet him at his favourite central Auckland bar.

“Grand Central on a Friday, I’m taking applications.”

Earlier in the podcast, the singer of hits including Sunday Morning, Move On and 21 also admitted leading a hedonistic lifestyle at points of his career – particularly after the success of his self-titled 2018 debut album.

“If you want to indulge in the fame and you want to indulge in the ego, it's very easy to. There was definitely a time right after my first album when I was bathing in that side of things.

MORE FM/SUPPLIED Kiwi singer Mitch James says he almost died in a car crash, and was just 30cm away from falling off a cliff.

“[But] I think you come to a crossroads where you're like, ‘do I want to keep being that person?’ Because that person is likely going to end up alone at the end of the day when no-one cares any more.

“[I] might have been very hedonistic in that timeframe, but I've always looked at things from a long-term perspective, and I think before things started going well for me, I was always a very ‘white picket fence’ dream kind of guy,” he said.

“I think [there was] a little too much indulging in certain aspects that, you know, are the stereotypical pop star or rock star ones, you know, the drinks, the drugs, the girls.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Mitch James during a concert at Western Springs.

“Once you've kind of explored that, you kind of have a decision to make, ‘is this my identity or is this just gonna be a phase?’”

To listen to the full interview, in which James also talks about the highs and lows of touring, why he’s ready to settle down and his favourite night out, go to stuff.co.nz/generallyfamous.

There’s a new episode of the podcast at 5am each Wednesday. Follow the show on Apple, Spotify and all the other podcast apps to get instant, automatic access to the latest episode.