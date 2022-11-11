Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are hosting the MTV EMAs this year - what are these awards?

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi will co-host the MTV Europe Music Awards this year as a couple, with the celebrity duo joined by global stars on the stage for Europe’s biggest music awards.

So, Taika Waititi is the most employed man in show business, surely?

Yes – in addition to hosting duties, Waititi is currently shooting the new Apple TV remake of Time Bandits, developing the next season of HBO’s Our Flag Means Death, discussing a potential Star Wars film, producing FX’s hit show Reservation Dogs, and galavanting with his partner Ora. Then out of nowhere, he drops a racy new Belvedere vodka’s ad campaign starring Daniel Craig.

Are Waititi and Ora the first couple to host together?

The Awards first began in 1994, and have featured such legendary hosts as Bono, Jon Bon Jovi, and, in 2005, Borat himself. Waititi and Ora will be the first to host as couple.

Appearing on the Jonathan Ross Show last week, Ora gushed over co-hosting with her partner Waititi, whom she described as her favourite person.

“We’ve never worked together before,” Ora said. “It’s nice to be able to do something fun with my favourite person.”

Why are the awards important?

The MTV EMAs might be less prestigious than, say, the Grammy’s – but their entertainment value is immeasurable.

In 1995, during the France ceremony, Bono called the French President a “wanker” for his stance on nuclear testing.

The next year, Metallica performed an expletive-filled track with accompanying videos of graphic animal cruelty – they have been banned from all future EMAs.

In 2005, Borat’s hosting year, he responded to Madonna’s opening performance with the quip: "It was very courageous of MTV to start the show with a genuine transvestite.”

Beginning his trend of interrupting awards speeches, at the 2006 show in Copenhagen, Kanye West crashed the stage after losing the award for Best Hip-Hop to Justice and Simian. In a rant riddled with foul language, West said he deserved the prize for Touch the Sky, because it "cost a million dollars, Pamela Anderson was in it. I was jumping across canyons." He said, "If I don't win, the awards show loses credibility".

In 2013, Miley Cyrus lit up a joint onstage while accepting an award, for her song Wrecking Ball.

Why are they hosting?

The combined star power is one thing, but Ora and Waititi’s fan appeal lies in their trademark banter and rapid-fire quips.

On the Jonathan Ross Show, Ora joked that they hadn’t prepared yet: “We all know what happens when it’s live – you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Who is the most hotly-tipped performer of the night?

Continuing a massive year for the pop icon, Harry Styles is leading the pack with seven nominations, including Best Song, Best Video, Best Artist, Best Live, Best Pop, Best UK and Ireland Act, and Biggest Fans.

Taylor Swift has received six nominations, including one for Best Longform Video, which is a brand new category at the EMAs. She will also compete with Harry for the Best Video, Best Artist, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans gongs.

The techno group Gorillaz is headlining, with Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta also down to will also perform.

How do you win?

The AMAs are a public voted compeition. The public voted across 17 gender-neutral categories through the MTVEMA.com website. Voting closed on November 9.

Where do the EMAs happen?

The 2022 MTV EMAs will stream live on Sunday, November 13 from Düsseldorf, Germany. They are held every year in a different country; but have mostly been in the United Kingdom.

How can I watch in New Zealand?

They will be simulcast on Sky’s MTV on November, 14 at 9am.