Taika Waititi and Rita Ora kept the party going at MTV EMAs: 'I want you to get hammered!'

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi led the packed arena to a rowdy party at the MTV European Music Awards on Monday morning (NZ time), kicking off with Ora telling the crowd: “I want you to get hammered!”

With 12 costume changes for Ora and 10 for Waititi, the pair attempted a record while hosting one of the biggest music parties of the year at the awards in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rita Ora and Taika Waititi with David Guetta on stage at the MTV EMAs on Monday morning.

Ora encouraged the crowd to get rowdy early on, while Waititi told the crowd he was looking to spice things and was taking bets on who would take out the big award of the night.

”Do what you want,” he told the crowd.

From the red carpet earlier in the evening, the British pop star arrived wearing a floor length black and red lace jumpsuit with floral embroidery and a plunging neckline. She made her return as host of the awards, this time alongside partner, Kiwi film maker, Waititi, who wore a classic black suit.

The couple appeared on stage following a performance by pop star David Guetta, having completed the first of Ora’s promised “100 outfit changes”.

Waititi went for a flashy purple suit while Ora dressed in a white two piece outfit with a mid-thigh split – the pair promised many more outfit changes to come.

”Rita’s got a lot of costume changes ... I’m going to try and keep up with her,” Waititi told the crowd, joking he knew the fans had attention spans of about “three minutes”.

”So I’ll try and keep up.”

“We’re all here to have a good time,” the Kiwi director said of the evening, known for being one of the more entertaining, and often controversial of the global music awards.

In keeping with the boozey atmosphere of the evening, the couple appeared backstage to present best pop award and a half-drunk bottle of champagne to Taylor Swift, which Swift quickly took a swig from.

Swift also took out the big awards of the night, with best artist and best video for All Too Well.

The Swift presentation was Waititi’s return to the event after he ditched his partner who changed into outfit number seven to play a game of beer pong using German steins against pop star Bebe Rexha.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Taika Waititi and Rita Ora kept the party going at the MTV EMAs on Monday morning.

Waititi had appeared on a couch in red lounge wear and slippers moments earlier telling Ora he needed some time out.

“I’m down to my sixth costume change, I need a break,” the Kiwi quipped.

“Being a pop star is exhausting”.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Taika Waititi and Rita Ora onstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022.

In other New Zealand connections, K-pop group Blackpink, featuring New Zealand members, took the award for best Meteaverse performance, and Lorde picked up best New Zealand artist – a worldwide category where fans vote for the favourite artist from their country.

After being joined onstage by a handful of the worldwide winners, Waititi introduced what became one of the most fun performances of the evening – a tribute to the “strength” of Ukraine, before announcing Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra for a performance that combined traditional Ukrainian music and hip hop into a truly entertaining performance.

And finally, after many sips from many glasses and a comment from Waititi - “I thought the Oscars were long” – the couple appeared on-screen to close the show.

“We have literally had the best time hosting,” Ora announced as Waititi was stashing a duffle bag full of awards and bits and pieces left on the table in front of them.

“Someone left their award, that goes in the bag,” he joked.

“We’re about to take everything ... We’re taking it all!”

Martin Meissner/AP Taika Waititi and Rita Ora appear during one of many costume changes at the MTV EMAs.

The annual awards were voted entirely by the public and features 17 awards across 17 gender-neutral categories.

Known as being one of the most entertaining parties in music, Bono famously called the French president a wanker in 1995, while Metallica got themselves banned in 1996. Borat made a controversial transvestite joke in 2005 and In 2013, Miley Cyrus lit up a joint onstage while accepting an award, for her song Wrecking Ball.