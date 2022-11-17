Festival etiquette: How to not be a dickhead at a live show

Let’s set the scene: after two long years of pandemic living, you and your friends are itching to kick off a restriction-free summer by making up for lost time.

You book tickets for the festival that hasn’t gone ahead since 2019, ready to dance the day away to the sounds of live music, but you’re quickly reminded of the cutthroat world of being a concert-attendee.

Johan Mouchet/Unsplash Concerts are a time to have fun, but there’s a fine line between getting carried away.

The crowds are a battleground of pushing limbs and squeezed bodies, a drunken trio of friends has been talking through an entire set, and the people around you are crushed so closely together you worry you might not even be able to breathe.

Coming out of the socially-disruptive pandemic, it can be easy to get carried away in the energy of a concert and end up souring the experience not only for the fans in your radius, but for performers and event workers as well.

READ MORE:

* Review: Friday Jams underwhelming but saved by Macklemore gold

* ‘I’ve lost nearly $1 million’: How NZ’s biggest music festivals survived Covid

* Summer gig roundup: The best of summer's booming live music roster



We chatted with Red Badge security guard Sam Gollings and Kiwi musician Rita Mae to get the low-down on how to have a harmless and fun concert experience.

Have fun, but not at the expense of others.

Live shows are designed to be a place of shared excitement, but adding heat, intoxicants, and selfishness can create a dangerous mix.

Concerts are supposed to be fun, but Gollings warns taking it too far can ruin the experience for other patrons.

“Totally have fun, this is your space to have that, but understand you’ve signed conditions of entry when you bought your ticket, you’ve signed a set of rules that are meticulously made to create a safe and enjoyable experience for other,” Gollings says.

The root cause of a lot of “ugly” behaviour is over intoxication, Gollings warns.

Supplied Red Badge security Sam Gollings.

Pre-gaming is a common ritual for live shows, and though it’s easy to feel like a concert is one big house party, not everyone will be feeling the same way.

“Watch how much you take in terms of drugs and alcohol – really know your limit,” Gollings says.

“You want to be able to make it home at the end of the night, you want to actually remember what you paid for.”

Respect the performer

Mae, who recently played Auckland’s Others Way festival, says artists want their crowds to be full of energy and engaged, but not unruly.

Supplied Kiwi musician Rita Mae.

“Go to a concert to enjoy the music, instead of going there for a reason to get f...ed up,” Mae says.

“Concerts are a social event, but there's a huge difference between talking to your friends at a gig and being disruptive and annoying.

“I’ve definitely played smaller gigs where the crowd’s awkwardly drunk and loud, and it’s just a bad experience for everyone.”

Some artists will be more comfortable in commanding their crowd – Lorde went viral at the beginning of this year for shushing crowd members during a performance – but others won’t find creating control to be as easy.

“I think people forget how vulnerable it is to perform,” Mae says.

“You get to the point where you see someone as a big artist, an invincible, almost God-like thing that you can’t hurt, but even if you were a huge artist it would still suck to have a crowd not being there to enjoy your music.

“It’s so much more fun for a performer to have a crowd that is listening to you – or the best thing in the world is when they know the lyrics to your songs and are singing with you.”

Supplied Kiwi musician Rita Mae.

Look after each other

“Understand that everyone has paid to be here, so respect other people’s experience,” Gollings says.

“If it is an all-ages event, understand that you need to take extra care around others and lead by example if you’ve got young kids inside [the show].”

In the rush of hundreds of patrons trying to get as close as they can to the stage, crowd surges are a potential risk that can greatly affect the safety of everyone involved.

“If a crush situation happens, stay calm,” Gollings says.

Stephen Arnold To create a concert environment that’s safe and positive, remember to look out for other patrons and the performer.

“Raise your arms up to give yourself a little bit of extra space around the chest, and if it does get too heated inside the mosh, you want to tilt your head to the sky and breathe that cool air coming down.”

It made be overstated at this point, but a positive crowd environment is one where everyone is looking after each other.

“It’s a cliche thing to say, but just look after your friends and don’t be an asshole,” Mae says.

“Crowds can get scary, and you can feel like you’re getting trampled and holding onto your friend’s hand for dear life ... try to enjoy yourself but have awareness of the people around you.”

Gollings says the most important rule of thumb is to act as though your mum is moshing along with you.

“Act as if your mum’s there with you – behave and respect others.”

Have any festival horror stories you’d like to share? Email us at lifeandstyle@stuff.co.nz