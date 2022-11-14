MTV EMAs: Wins for Kiwi-infused K-pop band BlackPink and Lorde

K-pop girl group BlackPink made history on Monday, winning the first-ever Best Metaverse Performance at the 2022 MTV EMAs.

Presented on the red carpet before the show, the group accepted the award in a pre-recorded video, beating fellow nominees BTS, Charli XCX, Justin Bieber, and Twenty One Pilots.

Evan Agostini/AP BlackPink have become a major force in global mainstream pop.

This year’s ceremony was happening in Düsseldorf, Germany, hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

While BlackPink is a South Korean band, two of its members have close ties to New Zealand.

Rosé – full name Roseanne Park – was born in Auckland and is a New Zealand citizen. She and her family moved to Melbourne when she was 7-years-old.

Along with racking up YouTube views, Rosé was recently named as a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co, joining the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Elle Fanning and Chinese actor-musician Jackson Yee as the face of the luxury jewellery brand.

Meanwhile, Jennie Kim (she’s also known mononymously) was born in Seoul but came to New Zealand when she was 8-years-old. She lived with a homestay family in Auckland and attended Waikowhai Intermediate and ACG Parnell College before moving back to South Korea at 14.

Aotearoa can take some credit for the group’s dance moves, too. Choreographer Kiel Tutin is a British New Zealander who was born in the United Kingdom but later moved to New Zealand. He has also worked with Jennifer Lopez.

Alongside the award for their digital appearance, BlackPink were nominated for Biggest Fans, Best K-pop and Best Video for Pink Venom.

The only other NZ winner at the event came in a category just for Kiwis – Grammy winner Lorde won the EMA for Best New Zealand Act, beating fellow nominees L.A.B., Benee, Shouse, and Coterie.