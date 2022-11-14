By the numbers: All the carnage at Friday Jams Live

A by the numbers rundown of the chaotic Kiwi festival Friday Jams Live.

In case you missed it, the tales of havoc and substance-induced thrill from Sunday night’s Friday Jams Live event have gripped the nation.

While we may not have the specifics on how many litres of booze were ingested (and how many litres thrown up afterwards), there’s still a variety of important figures that can reveal the carnage from the Western Springs Stadium concert.

Here’s a by-the-numbers rundown of the bruises formed and dollars lost during Friday Jams Live.

2019

The last time Friday Jams Live was held in New Zealand.

The event was a drunken, dance-filled mess (literally, our reviewer noted beer cans and undies were seen overflowing the bins), with a notorious mass walk-out during headliner Janet Jackson’s set.

$199

The most expensive ticket to this year’s show at Western Springs Stadium.

The show’s throwback lineup included nine acts when first announced in August, with Macklemore, TLC, and Craig David billed amongst the major acts (of course in the end, only one of these acts played their set).

For $199, you could also buy a ticket to Laneway, which will also be held at Western Springs Stadium and features 20+ acts.

Or, you could invest in 10 1kg blocks of Mainland Tasty Cheese from Countdown. Your call.

Two major acts

The number of performers who dropped out of playing the New Zealand leg of Friday Jams Live.

Event organisers announced hours before the festival was due to begin that hip-hop duo TLC would no longer be performing due to an active Covid case in the girl group’s “core touring party.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff One fan seems to be having a great time despite TLC pulling out at the last minute.

British singer Craig David also pulled out of the festival six weeks earlier, with US singer Jeremih stepping in to replace him.

6 hours

With the set times needing adjustment due to the last minute loss of TLC, the festival dropped slightly from its original runtime of seven hours to six.

Either way, it’s a long time to be pre-gaming at home, then drinking at the festival, then having celebratory drinks afterwards.

140 people

A spokesperson for St John’s Ambulance says their team assessed approximately this many concert-goers from Friday Jams, with most problems reported as sprains, blisters and dehydration.

Two patients were also transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

Never forget the golden rule of festival going: choose comfy shoes. Sure, your knee-high heeled boots match your outfit perfectly, but I’m giving you two hours of struggling through the dirt in them before you slip them off your black and blue feet and beg your boyfriend to carry them.

240 per cent

The surcharge our reviewer paid to get home after the concert.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Maybe walking out early is good – our reviewer paid 240 per cent extra for her Uber due to crowd demand.

For a trip that typically would just cost $19.17, Amberleigh Jack ended up forking out a hefty bill of $65.79 (which included a waiting fee, because the Uber couldn’t move amongst all the traffic, so she had to journey to find him).