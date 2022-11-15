How does music get in the running for a Grammy, and are any Kiwi acts in the mix?

You might know nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards will be announced on Wednesday morning. What you might not know is that they come after months of musicians and music labels campaigning. Read on to find out how the nominations came about – and which homegrown artists are hoping for good news.

Are there any Kiwis being considered this year?

You bet.

Auckland musician Claudia Robin Gunn has her 2021 album Sing For The Sea - Little Wild Ocean Friends up for best children’s album this year. As a voting member of the academy she was also able to help New Zealand’s Itty Bitty Beats with a submission for the same category.

Other artists who have been promoting their submissions include Aotearoa music award winners L.A.B for best reggae artist and country artist (and also a big winner at the Aotearoa Music Awards) Tami Neilson, who has submitted her duet with mega star Willie Nelson, Beyond the Stars for Best Americana Performance and Best American Roots Song.

So who can submit for Grammy consideration?

Either members of the recording academy or record labels can submit music for consideration.

The academy currently has 12,000 voting members. Gunn was invited to become a member in 2021.

So how do you become a member?

Basically you need to be nominated by two members of the academy, or a member and a respected industry member. Then once you get invited you pay a US $100 annual fee.

I’ve seen my favourite bands plugging their albums for consideration, does that mean they might actually win a Grammy?

Well, we can always hope, right?

Basically what that means is they released music at the right time (between October 2021 and September 2022) and had a label or an academy member submit the work for consideration.

From there, Academy members voted, which is what decided the finalists announced this week.

Is being up for consideration even a big deal?

Absolutely, says Gunn. She put an album up for submission last year and while she did not get nominated, she came across a few professional opportunities just from getting her work out there amongst respected industry people.

Having work submitted means it will be heard by your peers, possible collaborators and people that can give you some pretty good opportunities moving forward.

LAB/Facebook Aotearoa Music Award winners L.A.B are hopeful for a Grammy nomination for best reggae artist.

But a nomination is still the goal, right?

For sure. Gunn is not expecting to be nominated, but says if she did she “would be knocked over”.

“Mostly I’m super excited to even be in the field,” she says.

How many categories are there?

There are 91 total categories, including five new ones for 2023: songwriter of the year - non-classical; best alternative music performance, best Americana performance, best score soundtrack for videogames and other interactive media and best spoken word or poetry album.

Did Gunn vote Kiwi?

Definitely, she says, although she insists it was because the music was “amazing”.

“When you go into something like that you try to put aside your allegiances,” she says.

Supplied As a voting member of the Recording Academy, Claudia Robin Gunn was able to submit work and be part of the voting process.

What happens next?

Once the finalists are announced on Wednesday, these go back to the academy members to vote for winners. Voting ends on January 4, and the winners are announced at the big awards ceremony in February.

Do any Kiwi artists have a realistic chance?

It would be a long shot, but as L.A.B told Stuff recently it is still “worth a shot”.

Gunn points out that New Zealand artists tend to not release and promote albums based around Grammy processes like a lot of international acts, but she also raves about Tami Neilson and says she’s “crossing her fingers” for L.A.B.

When are the finalists announced?

The final categories and finalists are announced on Wednesday morning (NZ time). Gunn says they should be released at about 6am, and she’ll be up and ready.

When are the awards?

The 2023 Grammy Awards take place on Monday, February 6 (NZ time).