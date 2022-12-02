150yo Martin guitar sold to ex-Fender CEO, proceeds will fund cancer treatment

Margaret Simpson made the decision to sell the antique, after her daughter Jo Simpson was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

For decades, a 150-year-old Martin guitar sat collecting dust in an Auckland woman’s back room.

Soon, the guitar will be aboard a plane bound for the US, making its way to the California home of former Fender CEO Larry Thomas.

Margaret Simpson made the decision to sell the antique, after her daughter Jo Simpson was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer, and had to start unfunded chemotherapy treatment that costs $5000 per month.

Simpson, from the north Auckland suburb of Omaha, bought the guitar in the 1960s from the head of music at Motueka High School – for a trivial amount of pounds.

READ MORE:

* Former bowel cancer patient calls for NZ to fund drug she says saved her life

* Mother-of-two holds on to sense of humour in face of cancer challenge



On Thursday, the sale was finalised, and Thomas bought the guitar for US$11,000, about NZ$17,000.

Simposon’s guitar is a size 2 Martin, style 34, built circa 1870 – which experts appraised at US$15,000.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Margaret’s guitar was valued at US$15,000.

Before he retired, Thomas spent four years as CEO for Fender Musical Instrument Co – makers of the Stratocaster and Telecaster electric guitars favoured by rock icons from Jimi Hendrix to Kim Deal.

He said has been collecting guitars for over 50 years, and had a sizeable collection of acoustic, classical, and electric stringed instruments.

“I saw the guitar online and was curious to know more about it. I reached out . It was then I came to know about the owner, and it being an old family possession.”

He was glad the money from the sale would help Jo Simpson’s treatment.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Margaret Simpson explains how she came into possession of an 1870s Martin guitar, and why it's now being sold.

“I hope that this helps the woman continue her cancer treatment.

“I was not as much concerned about whether I paid a few thousand too much, but I’m happy to help contribute to the family.”

The guitar would be shipped from Auckland to a dealer accustomed to the various duty and registration processes, he said.

“I’m excited to see and play this guitar, and I hope to be the custodian of this old Martin for the next few years.”

The money from the sale would go towards keeping Jo Simpson alive for as long as possible, and would cover three and a half months of treatment.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jo Simpson said the decision to sell the guitar was made for her children, to give them as much time with her as possible.

While the chemotherapy would not kill the cancer, it stabilises it – giving the 51-year-old more time with her young boys.

Jo and Margaret Simpson are “delighted” the guitar has sold, and Margaret said seeing the selling price was still a “great surprise”.

At first, the family were not convinced the guitar was worth much.

They were very grateful for Studio 1 Vintage Instruments' founder Garrick Wynne​, who did not charge them for all the work he put in to get the sale completed.

“Through his heart he did all the work.”

Donations to Jo Simpson’s Givealittle page can be made here.