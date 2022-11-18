Don’t do it, Blur – reunions are always terrible

Never look back. That has been my motto ever since I attended a school reunion that made me feel as though my life had become an empty husk.

Such was the success and confidence of my peers that I felt old, unlovely, a shadow of my former self.

When it comes to reunions in the arts, no one fares much better. I was reminded of that this week, when it was announced that Blur would reform for a one-off gig at Wembley next summer. (Cue some raised eyebrows at the £100 ticket price.)

Britpop was very much “my era”, and I love Blur: albums such as Modern Life is Rubbish (1993) and Parklife (1994) heralded for me, and millions of others, the start of something fresh and exciting, a thoughtful, dramatic, witty music revolution awaking an industry that had for too long, particularly in Britain, been shackled by self-indulgent shoegaze and mass-produced pap on the singles chart.

I saw Blur several times in the 1990s, and it is hard to convey the excitement that I felt: the exquisite art-school chutzpah of Damon Albarn was a throwback to the 1960s, but also a sign of a new cultural temperature.

Yet I have no intention of going to Wembley next year. Some of this is vanity, a fear that seeing Blur 25 years on would remind me of my mortality. But more importantly, I know that reunions rarely work.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Fleetwood Mac at iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2018, without Lindsey Buckingham.

A lot of this is down to the slippery concept of nostalgia. We try to respond to the artists we loved in the past with the same emotional responses we had back in the day. But most of us have changed as human beings, and recapturing a moment in time is, sadly, an impossibility.

Nostalgia is a problem, too, for plenty of artists themselves. As somebody who has achieved very little, I would be grateful for being remembered for anything, but many people, particularly pop stars, bridle when expected to trot out their back catalogue.

It’s understandable: if you are serious about your work, and want to evolve, you don’t want to keep being dragged back to replay the past, however glorious. (No wonder that I’ve had to endure a couple of Bob Dylan gigs where he has refused to play anything that wasn’t from his latest album.)

There is also the issue that so much cultural attachment is, I am afraid to say, linked to sex appeal. We want our former heroes to be preserved in aspic, Dorian Gray figures playing our favourite tracks on a loop, and it can be a shock to see those who once adorned our bedroom walls resemble the attendees of a Swiss banking conference. Suddenly their dizzying allure is ruthlessly snatched away, and you find yourself in a queasy parallel world.

Sometimes a reunion doesn’t work because uniting past members is such a painful process, fuelled by years of enmity or jealousy – and it shows. Fleetwood Mac are notorious for this. There was the clenched-teeth reunion at Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1993 – “Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow,” they sang with unsurprising conviction – and, later, their 1997 tour The Dance, which was when the restive Lindsey Buckingham healed a rift with the band and officially rejoined.

I didn’t attend, but a family friend did, and said they wished for the excitement of their notorious Tusk tour when they all fell out and spent disturbing amounts of money on champagne.

Nor are musical reunions the only problem. Television is particularly bad, perhaps because it involves people who used to appear in your living room on such a regular basis that they felt like friends. Talking of which, you will remember the ridiculous hype which surrounded a certain Manhattan sextet’s brief return last year.

While excitement about a return for the biggest show of the 1990s was inevitable, the desultory outcome, which included the very bad idea of having cast members re-enact classic scripts, felt like witnessing a game of charades at an old people’s home (only with more plastic surgery).

In its own quiet way, the British twentysomething drama This Life (1996-7) was just as influential as Friends – for me, at least – yet its one-off return in 2007 took characters once known for their lad-maggish 1990s lifestyles and turned them into dull suburbanites with a penchant for nice wine. Scenes of spicy confrontation had been replaced by navel-gazing. Seeing characters we know so well growing up is not necessarily a good thing.

The This Life reunion confirmed a truth that we would rather not admit – that ageing makes us dull. I do feel sorry for artists working in perilously fickle industries, particularly musicians who, due to the lack of royalties available in this age of digital downloads, are now forced to make comebacks that – especially when you hate each other – must be particularly painful. But really, they should let it lie: teach the guitar, perhaps, or get a nice job in town planning.

If there are exceptions to the rule never to reunite, it is when those involved have known each other since their youth, and their friendships have always been valued over their creative collaborations. One of the best gigs I ever saw was Black Sabbath on their 2017 tour The End.

During that night, it was easy to see the ageing figures of Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi and imagine them as Black Country boys thrashing and riffing together 50 years earlier. Perhaps, then, for Blur – three of whom have known each other since the 1980s – the reunion may work after all. But I won’t hold my breath.