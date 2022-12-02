The bad, ugly, and down right tragic music festival horror stories

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a lifestyle and entertainment reporter for Stuff with a love for attending live concerts.

Be warned the following story contains some confronting details of the down and dirty part of festivals. For more on festival etiquette, check out How to not be a dickhead at a live show.

COMMENT: The summer festival season is almost upon us, and thousands of Kiwis across the country will be gearing up to attend the wide range of festivals on in NZ for some sunshine soaking and good tunes.

In amongst all the fun, there’s a not-so-sunny side to these festivals too: camping, portaloos, over-indulgence, lack of etiquette – you get the idea.

In 2019, while basking in the hot sun and earnestly enjoying the sweet tunes of one of my favourite artists, Mitski, at Laneway, the girl standing beside me threw up down the front of herself, and turned to give me a drunken but apologetic smile.

We know not every festival is a walk in the park, so we asked readers and Stuff staff for their tales of tragedy from grounds of a music festival in all their gross and grim details (seriously, you’ve been warned).

Do you have a festival horror story? Email us lifestyle@stuff.co.nz

Ruby: portaloo nightmare

“I went to a portaloo, and it was pitch black. I pulled my pants down and sat down, and the toilet seat lid was down, and someone had taken a shit on the top of the lid.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images Nothing good ever happens in a festival portaloo.

“So I sat, bare ass, onto a shit, and immediately projectile vomited.

“I ended up with a UTI afterwards.”

Sam: pre-drinking disaster

“At Laneway one year I saw a girl slumped over on the side of a footpath.

Getty Images Your pre-drinking habits may just cost you a good time.

“It was 12pm, and she had paramedics with her – the festival had only just started, and she was already too wasted from pre-drinking, and her useless boyfriend was just standing off to the side.”

Maxine: emergency department visit

“My friend got all his front teeth knocked out in Wānaka on the first day of Rhythm & Alps, went to ED to get his mouth wired, and went back to see out the new year.”

Cameron: snapped and stranded

“I knew someone who was in a very large group. They all jumped the fence to Laneway 2019, and she snapped her leg. Everyone left her there.”

Stephen: misery behind the scenes

"At one of the early Rhythm & Vines we arrived back at our tent to discover that someone had defecated on the side of the rain fly. We joined friends in their tent for the rest of the festival."

Michael Blann/Getty Images Keep an eye on your festival tent.

Jadha: $200 wasted

“I went to Laneway in 2020, spent the whole day in the sun waiting to see the evening acts, but then I got my period and had to go home and change.

“By then it was like 4pm, and I lived far away and had to take public transport, so I decided I had to just stay home because I would have mostly missed everything by the time I got back.”

Edward: another portaloo tragedy

“At Big Day Out one year I saw a portaloo fall over with a man inside of it.

“He just walked out covered in shit and went back into the crowd.”

Stephen Arnold You might end up sacrificing your health in the name of fun.

Bridget: sunstroke sickness

“I got horrific sunstroke at my first Big Day Out as a 16-year-old, and spewed on the bus home to Tauranga that night. A real high point in my life, to be honest.”

Emma: view of the riots

”I was at the Rhythm and Vines riots at the end of 2014, when you were able to camp for seven days and attend the pre-festy festy. I was standing up on a bank above the campground and saw people collectively stand up and run the fence between two camping areas, and it was a shit storm from there."