Black Ferns join Six60 on stage at Eden Park for another legendary performance

The Black Ferns joined Six60 on stage at Eden Park on Saturday to perform one of the band’s hit songs, just one week after winning the final of the Rugby World Cup.

Moments before the final performance of the night, the band’s lead singer Matiu Walters welcomed the Rugby World Cup champions to the stage to sing The Greatest.

“Some close friends of ours made history at this stadium last week, and I think they’re here right now,” Walters told the crowd before the team appeared.

“Auckland city, give it up for your Black Ferns!”

The national women’s rugby team also took the Rugby World Cup on stage with them as the crowd cheered them on.

The Black Ferns reportedly stayed at the stadium after the gig to greet fans and show the trophy to the crowds.

Last Saturday, Six60 announced the Black Ferns’ world cup win to the audience at their show in Rotorua, and shared video on social media.

In a subsequent post, the band made it clear that the team would be welcome at their next show.

“@blackferns that’s a hard act to follow. See you at Eden Park this weekend for another legendary night,” the post read.

The performance came after a week of celebration for the Black Ferns. On November 13, over 1000 people gathered in central Auckland as the team publicly thanked their supporters a day after their world cup victory.

1 NEWS The whole Black Ferns squad turned up to thank fans for their support.

More than 1.3 million people tuned in to watch the team take out the Rugby World Cup in front of a record-breaking crowd at Eden Park.

On Friday, it was announced that players would receive a $25,000 bonus for their win.