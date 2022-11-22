The Killers pull Wellington drummer from crowd to play to packed Spark Arena

Wellington drummer Taylor Johnston experienced a massive life “highlight” on Monday night when he was invited on stage at Auckland’s Spark Arena to play the song For Reasons Unknown with the US rock outfit The Killers.

Fans from the capital city may recall Johnston from 2018 when he was first brought on stage to play the same song with the band at TSB Arena. Four years later, in a different city and different venue, he decided to try his luck again.

“It wasn’t staged,” the 22-year-old told Stuff on Tuesday morning. Instead, Johnston got in early and put his homemade sign in the face of frontman Brandon Flowers every chance he got.

“I got in the queue about 1pm just to make sure I got up to the front.” Every time Flowers walked past, he waved his sign, which read: “I’m Taylor from Wellington. Can I drum For Reasons Unknown?”

But for a while it seemed neither his sign nor his prominent position would help, with the band seemingly not planning to play the song.

“It took a bit of convincing, I think. It didn’t seem like they were going to play that song. But people started chanting when they were going into the last song ... They stopped it and called me up.”

“Switch it up – we’re doing Reasons,” Flowers said, while Johnston was holding his sign up.

“Let this guy up.”

Johnston, wearing a Killers band shirt, chatted briefly to the band on stage and Flowers pumped up the crowd for the performance: “These people have paid good money, Taylor! Let's show them what you got.”

Nadia Tolich/Stuff Wellington drummer Taylor Johnston was invited to play For Reasons Unknown with US rock band the Killers on Monday night.

He did, and the fans responded. Johnston had the arena on its feet and ended his performance to massive applause.

Johnston is the drummer of Wellington band Holloway. He says a packed Spark Arena was easily the biggest crowd he has ever played to.

“I kinda had to block that part of it out,” he laughs.

“[I was] a bit high on adrenaline – I don’t really have much recollection of while I was up there, other than it being pretty surreal.”

Chris Phelps | @chrisphelps/Supplied The Killers played Auckland’s Spark Arena on Monday night.

Johnston has been a fan of the band, which is known for the huge hits Mr Brightside and Somebody Told Me, for about 10 years. His own band actually formed after the members all met at the 2018 show.

“So we’re kind of a product of them,” he says.

The Killers are known for inviting local musicians to drum to For Reasons Unknown when on tour.

“I’ve played it so many times over the years, it’s like muscle memory now,” Johnston says.

He did not get to spend any more time with the band, but The Killers drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr did let him keep the drumsticks.

“He let me walk off with them, so that’s a little piece of free merchandise.”