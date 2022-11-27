Singer Nadia Reid's big UK move

Nadia Reid and I share a birthday. We both squeezed out into a bright new world on August 26, though I am 30 years older. How is it, then, that Reid seems so much more worldly, perceptive and articulate? The Guardian once described her as "an understated, wise guide through uncertain territory", which seems bang on. Across three albums - Listen to Formation, Look for the Signs (2015), Preservation (2017) and Out of My Province (2020) - Reid has honed a soulful, spacious folk-rock sound that combines rich clear vocals, bare-bones beauty and emotional complexity in a way that recalls one of her greatest musical heroes, Joni Mitchell. She lives in Auckland with musician husband Angus and baby daughter Elliotte and opens for American singer / songwriter Sharon Van Etten at Auckland’s Civic Theatre on December 12.

I WISH, 10 YEARS AGO, I’D KNOWN…

Not to rush so much. I was 20 then, and wanted to be independent so quickly. I’d been flatting since I was 18, and wish I’d worried less about growing up and being responsible and getting to the next stage. I guess being so sensible helped me with my music, but I wish I’d been looser and had a bit more fun along the way. I only have a handful of memories of being careless.

I WISH I COULD SWAP LIVES WITH…

Joni Mitchell during the 70s. It was a really fruitful time for music, when a lot of people were unleashing their creativity in new ways. Joni was someone who really harnessed her art during that period. She’s the key inspirational artist of my life, really. Her, and Lucinda Williams.

I WISH, EVERY DAY I COULD EAT…

Fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables. I’m a vegetarian, which can be hard when you’re touring and end up living on bread and other carbs. But I’m better at making sure I eat well these days, especially now that I’m also looking after this other little person. Another thing I crave every day is coffee. Some people say it’s bad for you, but I’ve come to the conclusion that coffee is life.

I WISH I COULD LIVE IN…

London, and I will be, soon. We’re moving to the UK in February. I first went there when I was 24, and it just felt like I was on the doorstep of the world. New Zealand is so beautiful but can also feel claustrophobic, so the vastness of London blew my mind, and all those museums and art galleries. It felt like a place you might try to shoot for your dreams, so that’s what we’re going to do.

THE PERSON I WISH WAS ON A BANKNOTE IS…

Jacinda Ardern. When she became prime minister, it revolutionised how I engaged with politics. Beforehand, it all felt so boring because I couldn’t see people like me being represented in the previous government. I remember serving her when I worked at Coco’s Cantina in Auckland and she was lovely, and her becoming prime minister really lit this fire of curiosity about politics. When she became pregnant and continued doing that job so well it just deepened that feeling for me. That fact that you could excel at such a high career while also being a mother was very empowering to a lot of women my age.

THE NOISE I WISH I COULD NEVER HEAR AGAIN IS…

The rumble before an earthquake. I was living in Christchurch through both the big earthquakes, and I remember the noise and the sensation when they started. You know when you fall off a bike, or you have a car accident or fall over, and everything sort of slows down? It felt like that. Time slowed, then everything changed afterwards.

I WISH I COULD SPEND A SUNDAY WITH…

Helen Clark, Jacinda Ardern, Joni Mitchell and Patti Smith. Also, poets Mary Oliver and Anne Lamott, who’s my favourite author. Just all of us together for a long lunch. There would be some fascinating conversations, and I’d love to sit and listen.

I WISH NEW ZEALAND WAS MORE…

Progressive when it came to drug and alcohol laws. Alcohol does so much harm in our communities, yet it’s heavily advertised on TV and readily available in supermarkets and there’s a liquor store on every corner now. People’s drinking behaviour here sometimes verges on barbaric, and it’s an aspect of New Zealand culture that really needs to change. The fact that the cannabis referendum didn’t go though was also really disheartening. I don’t really partake, but the evidence is clear that cannabis has strong medicinal values and society is better off treating overuse as a medical problem, not a criminal one.

QUICK SHOTS:

