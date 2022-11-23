Dizzee Rascal at Rhythm and Vines: 'He's done the crime, he's done the time, now it's time to do the grime'

The final announcement for Gisborne’s New Year’s festival Rhythm and Vines this week included UK grime artist Dizzee Rascal, who is fresh off a court-enforced curfew after he was convicted in March of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The Bonkers rapper was sentenced to a 24-week curfew, a restraining order and an electronic tag in April. Prosecutors said he pressed his forehead against his former fiancé and pushed her to the ground during a “chaotic” argument in June, 2021, AP reported.

Moments after a jury found him guilty, the grime artist, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, smashed a press photographer’s camera outside the courthouse.

But Rhythm and Vines director Hamish Pinkham says the festival organisers are aware of his history and while it was a “red flag” the rapper’s team is looking to book tours for him again.

“As we say, he’s done the crime, done the time, and now it’s time to do the grime”.

Pinkham said the artist had “always had really successful shows in New Zealand” and the British rapper, together with Sir Dave Dobbyn who was also announced, will bring familiarity and “legend status” to the festival’s 20th anniversary.

Since Tuesday’s announcement they have not received negative feedback about Dizzee Rascal from the festivals’ audience.

“If anything people are excited to see him. We haven’t had too much feedback in that regard.”

He also said while he is not condoning the previous behaviour, a lot of artists that come into New Zealand “come under a lot of scrutiny like this”.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Dizzee Rascal performs at Glastonbury in 2013.

The most recent artist to come under that public scrutiny was comedian Louis CK prior to his recent New Zealand show.

The 2023 Grammy-nominated performer was condemned by the New Zealand Comedy Guild earlier this month. They said in a statement, the artist was “not welcome here”. The American entertainer only performed in Auckland, after cancelling his Wellington and Christchurch shows.

Historically, a number of convicted artists have been granted visas into the country to perform. While Chris Brown was denied entry to New Zealand in 2015 after being convicted of assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee played in Auckland in 2015, despite receiving a jail sentence in 1998 for beating his then-wife Pamela Anderson.

In 2011, Rick Alllen of Def Leppard, who pleaded guilty to spousal abuse in 1995, took the stage in New Zealand.

James Manning/AP British rapper Dizzee Rascal at Wimbledon Magistrates Court in London in March, 2022.

Pinkham says there are processes involved in bringing artists into the country who have convictions. The festival organisers, he says, are looking at the rapper as a performer and artist, and leaving other issues to those that are “best suited” to deal with them.

“Those artists that have a conviction are put through another pile of the visa process, so that’s dealt with independently,” he says.

“It’s not uncommon to be going through this process in our industry ... We’re all on track to bring him in and have him entertain the masses.”

Pinkham said all considerations have been given by festival organisers in regard to bringing the rapper to New Zealand, but the artist has been through the legal system and is now in a position where he can get back to performing again.

“There's an opportunity to have him at the festival and do what he does best, which is providing a kick-ass show and I know a lot of people are excited about him performing,” he says.

“We’re not the justice system, and he’s been reprimanded for his behaviour, and we’ll just move forward and work with him as an artist.”

Dizzee Rascal last played New Zealand in 2018, when he headlined Splore festival.