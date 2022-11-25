Sorry, Lance Savali, but not even you can make me enjoy spin class

Lance Savali hosted The Trip at Les Mills Auckland City on Thursday night.

I really dislike group fitness. I prefer a lone-wolf style of working out.

Dark studios, flashing lights, dance club music and an overly-enthusiastic instructor yelling at me through smiles and high-fives to push harder and think of all the calories I’m burning, drains all my desire to either push hard or burn calories.

But I like trying new things, and when Kiwi music producer and dancer Lance Savali decided to celebrate the release of his third single Move Ya Body by hosting a class at Les Mills Auckland City, I wanted to give him a chance to convince me spin didn’t suck.

I am still not a fan, but he did make disliking it a lot more fun.

He was hosting The Trip – a class the Les Mills website says is a “fully immersive workout experience that combines a 40-minute multi-peak cycling workout with a journey through digitally-created worlds.”

What that meant, I quickly learnt, is the dark room, bright screen and dance club music remain, but with the inclusion of psychedelic, constantly moving course on a massive screen.

I had to look at the ground a few times to rid the feeling of riding a bike in a club, while on hallucinogens and suffering motion sickness.

Supplied Stuff reporter Amberleigh Jack tried a spin class hosted by dancer and performer Lance Savali.

Savali started off well, and enthusiastically.

“Shake your ass motherf...ers,” he yelled into his mic before giving the riders behind him a quick little butt-shake.

“Let’s f...ing go!”

For the next 40 minutes there were no cries of “push harder” or “embrace the burn” from this entertainer-turned fitness instructor.

There were, however, many cries of “I’m f...ed”, a few groans and a half-arsed attempted to count the crowd in to a working set before giving up.

“I’m f...ed”, he said again, and many times over.

Supplied Lance Savali hosted The Trip at Les Mills Auckland City on Thursday night.

He was joined by an actual instructor, which turned out to be a solid idea.

Had we had to rely on Savali, we all would have been f...ed.

And, as someone who usually shies away from typical group class motivation, the class clapping in unison to the music, a handful of Savali’s friends literally dancing on their bikes and the 50-odd smiles and laughs did make for a fun 40-minutes.

The highlight came immediately after the class, when the cool down track played along with the Move Ya Body official music video featuring Celebrity Treasure Island star Elvis Lopeti’s stunning dance moves.

As for Savali? He figured hosting the class would be a fun way to celebrate the single, but told me afterwards, “I really regretted that near the end of the class, because I thought I was going to die.”

“There was no motivating for me. I was literally dead.”

Do you have a quirky fitness trend we need to try? Email lifeandstyle@stuff.co.nz