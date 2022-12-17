New Zealand Elvis tribute artists bringing the heart of Elvis to the Australian stage

As we chat, Auckland musician Johnny Angel is preparing to give one Greenlane retirement village a taste of rock and roll with some of the King’s best song and dance routines.

He has the thick styled hairdo down, but for someone who makes a living being Elvis on stage, Angel seems a little shy and not the larger than life personality you might expect. But on stage, he says, he loves performing.

Angel is an Elvis tribute artist (“people don’t call them impersonators”, he says). He grew up watching Elvis films with his parents, but he first took the stage as the rock and roll star about eight years ago.

At the time he was hiring jumpsuits or scouring op shops for his costumes. He has come a long way now, and while he would like to pick up more work to truly perform full-time, those retirement home gigs make him enough to pay the bills. And it is fun, for both Angel and the crowd.

“I’m doing what I love, and the comments from people afterwards have been positive. If [they weren’t] I'd stop straight away,” he says.

It may not make him rich, but after a few unsuccessful career attempts, performing as Elvis on stage seems to fit him well. He tried his hand at teaching, but it did not work out. He also failed an attempted to join the police force. Finally he took a shot and getting into the comic book business.

“I failed,” he says.

When it comes to Elvis, however, he is pretty far from failing. He and fellow Kiwi, Che Orton – a 40-year-old first responder from Hamilton – have been invited Australia in January to compete at the Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute contest, where 19 professional and semi-professional performers take stage and battle out for Australia’s major Elvis tribute artist trophy.

Orton and Angel are the only Kiwi performers. Most are Australian but representatives from the UK and Japan will also be making the journey to New South Wales. The Parkes Elvis Festival is expected to bring more than 24,000 fans for the 5-day festival that will feature markets, entertainment, food and vow renewals.

And of course, Australia’s King of Elvis tribute competitions.

On the line? The chance to compete at the semi-finals of the 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist in Memphis, USA in August 2023.

Both Angel and Orton have competed at the festival before. While both would love a win, for Orton, the festival is largely about having “heaps of fun”.

“I enjoy hanging out with the guys. If I get a placing or win that’s just a bonus,” he says.

Getty Images Kiwi Elvis impersonator Che Orton will compete at the Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute contest in Australia in January.

“The moment you start taking it too seriously you get upset, but I just go in and have fun with it all.”

Maybe it is a New Zealand thing. Angel also struggles to get truly competitive with his performance and says changing that mindset will be a tricky part of the Parkes competition.

“Personally I’m not a competitive person. I love singing, and I love Elvis and his music but I’ve got to get that competitive edge,” he says.

“That’s probably a challenge for me. That competitive nature. But I do love it.”

While some performers like to stay in character all weekend, Orton embodies Elvis onstage, but when the custom jumpsuit comes off, he is back to being himself.

So who exactly is Orton? He was a full-time musician until Covid shut down much of his income, and in March this year he joined St Johns and became a first responder in Hamilton.

His colleagues know about his on stage alter ego, and they’ve seen him perform. They love it, says Orton and all call him “Elvis” at work.

Orton first took the stage as Elvis as a 15-year-old. The now 40-year-old was a rock and roll dancer, and he was good. He may have started simply because his sister did it and he wanted to go out on Tuesday nights as well, but he went on to become junior national champion one year and he belonged to Drifters Rock and Roll Club in Hamilton.

Then, as fate would have it, the club was set to book an Elvis tribute artist for their birthday bop, so teenaged Orton offered to perform for free.

After that first gig a punter asked him to perform a 50th birthday, and the bookings continued from there.

Getty Images Che Orton poses at Central Station before boarding the Elvis Express train from Central Station heading to Parkes in 2020 in Sydney.

“I liked the music because I was dancing to it, but it wasn’t something I through I'd be doing,” he said. But once he learned the songs and moves it slowly became a part of his life that he loves.

So what is the key to being a great Elvis tribute artist?

“Learning the songs, learning the moves, learning the way he phrases words,” says Orton. Having the right suits and singing in tune is also vital.

For Angel, though, what matters most for a tribute artist is having the right “heart”.

“I always go with a person who ... has the heart and the spirit of Elvis. The voice and appearance would be last for me. I don’t look anything like Elvis,” he laughs.

“A person who’s got a kind heart and a great voice [is key].”

The trifecta of great Elvis is tough to master, but great to see, says Angel.

“If you can hit the voice that is one thing, if you look like him, and then if you can hit the dance moves, it’s quite amazing.”

And while the community of Elvis tribute artists is pretty small in New Zealand, Angel says there are some impressive performers born and bred here. In fact, he highlights Orton as someone he admires, who is always happy to give him advice.

While performing as an Elvis tribute artist may be “heaps of fun” it is also something Orton takes seriously. He has no interest in gigs that “take the piss out of it”. Elvis tribute is exactly that – paying tribute to the King of rock and roll.

“I want to do a proper show. I do a proper tribute. There’s no mucking around,” he says.

Chris McKeen/Stuff “I used to sing a lot in church, but my church was saying, Johnny you sound a little too much like Elvis,” says Angel.

There is also no mucking around when it comes to staying in shape. There is plenty of moving around on stage during a show but also, says Orton, the custom suits he sources from Thailand are not forgiving.

“As soon as you put on any weight you can put them on,” he laughs.

“I’m doing Parkes in January, so I’ll be hitting the gym soon to get my fitness up for it.”

Angel agrees it is pretty important to maintain a healthy lifestyle to continue performing at his best. Though he admits he eats a bit “too much KFC” sometimes.

But he keeps his fans happy. Although he insists he does not have any. His fans are simply Elvis fans, he says.

It was thanks to an Elvis fan that Angel came to be financially able to perform for a living. He had grown up with Elvis in his life, with his parents playing the rock and roll star’s films in their house in Grey Lynn when Angel was an 8-year-old.

From there he moved to singing the Hound Dog singer’s music at karaoke bars around Auckland, while performing rock and roll songs.

“I used to sing a lot in church, but my church was saying, Johnny you sound a little too much like Elvis,” he said. So he joined Auckland’s Memories of Elvis club.

Angel began impersonating Elvis professionally when approached by an “Elvis fan” after his first trip to Australia in 2014 for Parkes Elvis Festival. The fan helped set him up financially and later became his manager.

“I’d been singing for over ten years, and then I met up with an Elvis fan, and she approached me and said, ‘would you like some financial help’?”

“She bought me costumes and a vehicle, and she’s my manager now. She said as long as you keep the memory of Elvis alive, she’ll support me.”

Since then, Angel then has performed Elvis in the Park and Elvis (henderson) in the Gardens in New Zealand (Botanical gardens), as well as Australia’s Viva Surfer’s Paradise and Big Al’s Elvis World in Australia.

Having lived as Elvis countless times on stage, surely he has his own favourite Elvis song?

Absolutely.

In a House that has Everything, but love, he says.

“It is a love song, that material things mean nothing without love.”