The Ten Tenors to play 10 Kiwi centres in 2023

The Ten Tenors will play 11 shows across 10 NZ cities in April 2023.

Vocal ensemble The Ten Tenors will make stops at ten different New Zealand cities in 20th anniversary tour next year.

The tour will see the Australian singers perform shows from the bottom of the South Island at Invercargill’s Civic Theatre on April 15, 2023, to two Auckland shows at Kiri Te Kanawa Threate on April 30.

Tickets go on sale December 5.

The chart toppers have spent nearly three decades performing across the world and have released 15 albums since their formation in 1995, and this tour will see The Ten Tenors offer fans renditions of their greatest hits.

Here is the full list of shows on The Ten Tenor’s 2023 NZ tour:

Christchurch, Town Hall – April 13

Dunedin, Town Hall – April 14

Invercargill, Civic Theatre – April 15

Wellington, Opera House – April 18

Palmerston North, Regent on Broadway – April 20

New Plymouth, TSB Theatre – April 21

Napier, Municipal Theatre – April 23

Hamilton, Globox Arena Claudelands – April 26

Auckland, Bruce Mason Centre – April 28

Auckland, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre – April 30