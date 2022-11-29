Harry Styles pauses Colombia show as eight fans faint in terrifying incident

Harry Styles pause his live show in oder to ensure the safety of his fans.

Singer Harry Styles was forced to pause a live concert in Bogotá, Colombia in an attempt to ensure the safety of his fans as eight people fainted.

Video footage posted on social media shows Styles asking the concertgoers to make some space for everyone while making sure his fans are doing alright with questions like, “You guys good? You OK?”

Then he goes on to ask the concertgoers to move back slowly to stop fans being pressed against the handrails.

“I am very excited to be here, and I know today is going to be an amazing show,” the As It Was star said.

“But the most important thing is that everyone in here is safe, because there are a lot of people in here, and it's warm.”

Front row fans were heard shouting at the singer saying, “we can't breathe. We are suffocating”.

The concert took place at the Coliseo Live stadium in Bogotá on Sunday.

According to the Daily Mail, a fan who recorded the incident said: “I just have to say that I was in the Platinum section and I almost died.

“And this was when this poor man had to stop the concert because we were suffocating.”

Although the initial plan for the gig was to take place at the Salitre Mágico amusement park, also in Bogotá, organisers changed the venue last minute due to logistical issues occurred during a previous production.