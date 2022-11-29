Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes to undergo urgent surgery, cancels upcoming shows

The 66-year-old says he is in constant and severe pain.

Australian singer Jimmy Barnes has cancelled his upcoming summer touring schedule and will undergo back and hip surgery.

The 66-year-old will headline the Supercars entertainment at this weekend’s Valo Adelaide 500, before entering hospital. He said he is confident of making a full recovery.

“I’ve been jumping off PAs and stomping around stages for nearly 50 years, but it’s finally caught up with me,” Barnes said in a video message to fans.

“I’ve had niggling back and hip issues for years, but things suddenly got a lot worse over the last few weeks, and I’m now in constant and severe pain.”

The Cold Chisel frontman and multiple ARIA award winner has been advised by doctors to have an operation “as soon as possible”, and said his movement would be limited for several months.

“As much as it kills me to inconvenience everyone, I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years,” he said.

Ticket holders for all of Barnes’ upcoming summer shows, excluding Bluesfest in Byron Bay in April, will be contacted with further information by the event promoters.

Veteran Australian rock and roll band Hoodoo Gurus will step into Barnes’ By The C headline spots at Wollongong and Torquay, and February’s Live In the Vines festival at Rochford Wines in Victoria’s Yarra Valley.

“I’m very grateful that the Gurus have agreed to headline these three big gigs in my absence,” Barnes said. “We played some great shows together last summer, so I know audiences will be in good hands.”

He encouraged By The C and Live in the Vines ticket holders to support the events.

Supplied Barnes has been advised to have an operation as soon as possible by doctors.

“Their [Hoodoo Gurus] addition to the top of the Wollongong, Torquay and Rochford line-ups also means other bands on the bill, like the Living End, Wolfmother and Noiseworks, will still get their chance to rock,” he said.

“That’s important for everyone after all the disrupted touring over recent years, so I strongly encourage people to support some of our finest Aussie artists at these shows.”