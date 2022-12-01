Spotify 2022 Wrapped: The top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year
Music fans are likely to spend Thursday morning welcoming this year’s Spotify Wrapped, an annual feature that allows the platform’s 456 million users to check out what they’ve listened to the most over the past year.
The personalised experience has been slightly different every year since the tradition began in 2016, but it is usually a visually striking overview of users’ most-listened to artists, songs, genres and podcasts, along with data and insights about their listening habits.
At the same time, Spotify releases its top artists, songs, albums and podcasts from around the world.
For 2022, Taylor Swift took out the title for Aotearoa’s most-streamed artist, followed by Drake and Ed Sheeran.
Harry Styles’ As It Was topped the country’s list of most-streamed songs, with Elton John’s Cold Heart (PNAU remix) and Glass Animals’ Heat Waves following.
Six60 was New Zealand’s most-streamed local artist, and the band’s self-titled album Six60 took out the number one spot for most-streamed album.
Reggae band L.A.B. held the top four most-streamed local artist songs in Aotearoa, with In the Air (#1), Mr Reggae (#2), Controller (#3), and Under the Sun (#4) dominating the list.
Spotify 2022 Wrapped – NZ’s top lists
Most-streamed artists:
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Eminem
- Kanye West
Most-streamed local artists:
- Six60
- L.A.B.
- Stan Walker
- Katchafire
- Sons Of Zion
Most-streamed songs:
- As It Was, by Harry Styles
- Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), by Elton John
- Heat Waves, by Glass Animals
- Down Under, by Luude (featuring Colin Hay)
- First Class, by Jack Harlow
Most-streamed local artist songs:
- In the Air, by L.A.B.
- Mr Reggae, by L.A.B.
- Controller, by L.A.B.
- Under the Sun, by L.A.B.
- Cool It Down, by Coterie
Most-streamed albums:
- Six60, by Six60
- Harry’s House, by Harry Styles
- =, by Ed Sheeran
- Planet Her (Deluxe), by Doja Cat
- Sour, by Olivia Rodrigo
Most popular podcasts:
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Casefile True Crime
Spotify 2022 Wrapped – World’s top lists
Most-streamed artists:
- Bad Bunny
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- The Weeknd
- BTS
Most-streamed songs:
- As It Was, by Harry Styles
- Heat Waves, by Glass Animals
- Stay, by The Kid Laroi (with Justin Bieber)
- Me Porto Bonito, by Bad Bunny (featuring Chencho Corleone)
- Tití Me Preguntó, by Bad Bunny
Most-streamed albums:
- Un Verano Sin Ti, by Bad Bunny
- Harry’s House, by Harry Styles
- Sour, by Olivia Rodrigo
- =, by Ed Sheeran
- Planet Her, by Doja Cat
Most popular podcasts:
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Caso 63 (All Languages)
- Crime Junkie
Most viral artists:
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
- Bad Bunny
- BTS
- Lana Del Rey
Most shared lyrics:
- Heat Waves, by Glass Animals
- Heather, by Conan Gray
- I Love You So, by The Walters
- Summertime Sadness, by Lana Del Rey
- Somewhere Only We Know, by Keane