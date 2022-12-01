Spotify 2022 Wrapped: The top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year

Taylor Swift has taken out New Zealand’s most streamed artist for 2022.

Music fans are likely to spend Thursday morning welcoming this year’s Spotify Wrapped, an annual feature that allows the platform’s 456 million users to check out what they’ve listened to the most over the past year.

The personalised experience has been slightly different every year since the tradition began in 2016, but it is usually a visually striking overview of users’ most-listened to artists, songs, genres and podcasts, along with data and insights about their listening habits.

At the same time, Spotify releases its top artists, songs, albums and podcasts from around the world.

For 2022, Taylor Swift took out the title for Aotearoa’s most-streamed artist, followed by Drake and Ed Sheeran.

Harry Styles’ As It Was topped the country’s list of most-streamed songs, with Elton John’s Cold Heart (PNAU remix) and Glass Animals’ Heat Waves following.

Six60 was New Zealand’s most-streamed local artist, and the band’s self-titled album Six60 took out the number one spot for most-streamed album.

Reggae band L.A.B. held the top four most-streamed local artist songs in Aotearoa, with In the Air (#1), Mr Reggae (#2), Controller (#3), and Under the Sun (#4) dominating the list.

STUFF L.A.B react to winning four Tūi at the Aotearoa Music Awards

Spotify 2022 Wrapped – NZ’s top lists

Most-streamed artists:

Taylor Swift Drake Ed Sheeran Eminem Kanye West

Most-streamed local artists:

Six60 L.A.B. Stan Walker Katchafire Sons Of Zion

Most-streamed songs:

As It Was, by Harry Styles Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), by Elton John Heat Waves, by Glass Animals Down Under, by Luude (featuring Colin Hay) First Class, by Jack Harlow

Most-streamed local artist songs:

In the Air, by L.A.B. Mr Reggae, by L.A.B. Controller, by L.A.B. Under the Sun, by L.A.B. Cool It Down, by Coterie

Most-streamed albums:

Six60, by Six60 Harry’s House, by Harry Styles =, by Ed Sheeran Planet Her (Deluxe), by Doja Cat Sour, by Olivia Rodrigo

Most popular podcasts:

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy On Purpose with Jay Shetty Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain Casefile True Crime

RNZ The Detail looks at the Joe Rogan saga.

Spotify 2022 Wrapped – World’s top lists

Most-streamed artists:

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

Most-streamed songs:

As It Was, by Harry Styles Heat Waves, by Glass Animals Stay, by The Kid Laroi (with Justin Bieber) Me Porto Bonito, by Bad Bunny (featuring Chencho Corleone) Tití Me Preguntó, by Bad Bunny

Most-streamed albums:

Un Verano Sin Ti, by Bad Bunny Harry’s House, by Harry Styles Sour, by Olivia Rodrigo =, by Ed Sheeran Planet Her, by Doja Cat

Most popular podcasts:

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain Caso 63 (All Languages) Crime Junkie

Most viral artists:

Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny BTS Lana Del Rey

Most shared lyrics: