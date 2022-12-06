Kanye West music ditched from Les Mills playlists: 'We condemn the recent actions of Ye'

Big Box gym chain Les Mills has revealed it is removing all Kanye ‘Ye’ West music from its class playlists, following the rapper’s recent anti-semitic comments.

In a newsletter viewed by Stuff, the company stated the Golddigger rapper’s music would be taken off all playlists for both virtual and live classes, and instructors would be provided replacement tracks. They plan to have the songs removed by the end of the year.

“An Update on Ye” featured at the bottom of Thursday’s December Insider newsletter, which is sent to New Zealand Les Mills instructors.

The statement said Les Mills’ mission “to create a fitter planet extends well beyond supporting people to move more. It’s about creating a culture that’s inclusive, supportive and respectful towards people of all backgrounds.

READ MORE:

* Trevor Noah says Kanye West should be counseled, not canceled after Grammys and Instagram bans

* Kanye West barred from performing at Grammys, his rep confirms

* Kanye West and Chaney Jones get cozy at Lakers game



“So to do so requires us to speak out, and take action against injustices, so we wish to make clear that we condemn the recent actions of Ye. There is no place for antisemitism or any other form of hate speech in today’s society, and we stand squarely against them.”

The statement went on to confirm the company would remove all Ye music from its playlists dating back to 2018.

The newsletter was sent from a Les Mills New Zealand address, but it is not confirmed whether this decision was made by Les Mills New Zealand or Les Mills International.

Les Mills has not responded to Stuff’s request for comment.

In July, 2022, the company announced its long-standing partnership with Reebok would come to an end on December 31, and a newsletter statement said the company “has been raising concerns with Adidas on the actions of Ye”.

Supplied A message to Les Mills instructors in the December issue of Insider newsletter.

“We’re pleased that Adidas has taken decisive action to end its association with him. Our partnerships are guided by our values and the people we serve,” it continued.

“Our community is our number one priority and nothing will change that.”

The global clothing brand announced in October it was cutting ties with Ye.

The decision from Les Mills follows recent calls by local and global organisations to remove ties with the rapper.

Ye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder following a psychiatric emergency in 2016. Since then he has referred to the diagnosis as his "superpower" and in 2019 spoke on the David Letterman show about the diagnosis, and described experiencing paranoia and delusions, the Cut reported.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty New Zealand media company NZME removed the rapper’s music from their playlists earlier this year, but MediaWorks has kept a “limited number” of his songs on rotation.

In October, NZME, which owns radio stations such as ZM, The Hits and Flava confirmed to Stuff it had removed the rapper’s music from all of their stations, while MediaWorks, which owns Mai FM and the Edge has kept a “limited number” of his songs on their rotation.

He was also dropped by his talent agency CAA, and London’s famous wax museum, Madame Tussauds, also removed its wax statue of the rapper form public view.

On Friday, a tattoo removal studio in the UK announced they would remove regretted Kanye West tattoos free of charge.

The recent backlash against the Gold Digger artist came as a result of anti-semitic posts, which resulted in his accounts being restricted on Instagram and Twitter. In October, sources close to Ye told CNN he had long-held a fascination with Hitler and wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader.