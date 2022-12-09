Opportunity rocks on chance European tour for metal band Imperial Slave

Imperial Slave live at the Kubana club in Siegburg, Germany on November 5, one of the many highlights of their European tour.

“I suppose it’s time to cut it off”, he says, pulling at the wristband. But such wild memories deserve a keepsake.

It’s almost a month to the day since Sam Sheppard and his band Imperial Slave performed at the Aalburg Metal Festival in Denmark, the centrepiece of a heady 12-date tour of Europe opening for the just as formidably named Fleshgod Apocalypse.

It was a huge break for the Palmerston North band, which only released its debut self-titled album in November 2021 and formed only earlier that year.

Sheppard, on vocals and guitar, is joined by Isaac Lundy, Anthony Hati, both on guitar, bassist Achilles Manley and drummer Matt Wright.

Supplied Imperial Slave, from left, Anthony Hati, Achilles Manley, Sam Sheppard, Matt Wright and Isaac Lundy.

Serendipity played a key role as they came in as a last-minute replacement for a European band who pulled out.

“The merch [sic] girl who was meant to go on the tour was from New Zealand,” Sheppard said. “And she showed them us.”

Imperial Slave’s sound, a mix of 1980s thrash and 90s death metal, made an impression on the tour’s promoter. They got the call.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Sheppard has been a slave to rock and roll since he first heard Led Zeppelin pumping out on his parents’ stereo.

Sheppard, 44, a music teacher by day, said it was fortunate they were all in a position to drop everything and chase the opportunity.

“We only found out two or three weeks before we were leaving. So it was a bit of a mad rush to get things organised.

‘But everything worked out ... And [the merch girl] didn’t end up coming on the tour, which was a shame. But if it wasn’t for her it wouldn’t have happened.”

Jorg Schnebele/Supplied Lundy and Manley in the groove at the Kubana club in Siegburg, Germany.

Being an opening act can have its pitfalls. The crowd is often still dribbling in, and their excitement is reserved for the band that follows yours.

But most of the shows were incredible, Sheppard said, largely due to the audiences.

“It was packed from the start. Because drink is really cheap over there, people go out early. Not like here where people want to load up at home, and then go for the main band.”

Being Kiwis also added an exotic air to Imperial Slave.

“People are like woo, they’ve come all the way from New Zealand, let’s go check it out. So that definitely helped. Maybe if we were just another German band, or European band, people wouldn’t care so much.”

Going from playing in front of a 120 fans in NZ to almost a thousand fervent headbangers was “f...... incredible”, though the experience wasn’t totally a new territory for Sheppard.

He had success with 8 Foot Sativa in the early 2000s, which toured and sold albums internationally, before forming Sinate, which opened for metal legends Motorhead and Slayer on their New Zealand tours in 2007.

He also spent several years living and performing in Berlin.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Sheppard with the Les Paul guitar with which he wrote Imperial Slave’s debut album with. He says guitarist Isaac Lundy has taken on songwriting for the follow-up.

The tour is a career highlight for Sheppard, and Imperial Slave has already been invited back for the 2023 tour.

“We definitely got some fans. We sold a lot of shirts, sold a lot of vinyls.”

The days crammed in a van, travelling for hours between cities – including a gruelling 12-hour drive from Aalburg to Siegburg in Germany – forged the band’s resolve as they prepare to enter the studio to record their sophomore record.

“That’s the thing that can make or break bands, because you’re spending 24/7 with five dudes with different personalities, so if that doesn’t work you’re f..... from the beginning.

“But we’re all kinda silly, and just joke around ... there’s never any arguments because everyone’s having the best time of their life.”