Cardi B reveals she made $1.6 million for 35-minute performance at private event

The sizeable payday reveal stems from a since-removed tweet from Cardi, who told her 26 million Twitter followers she made “1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes.”

Cardi B says she made US$1 million (NZ$1.6m) for a recent performance at a private event, urging detractors to “think about that” when speaking about her.

Shifting to all-caps to close out the tweet, which also included an excerpt of a document showing the payment amount, Cardi responded to an attempted diss from another Twitter user by telling them to “think about that when you type about this Grammy winner.”

While the tweet in question has indeed been removed, it’s continued to surface in screenshot form.

Cardi is currently fresh off a recent pair of new Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certifications, including for her breakout hit Bodak Yellow and the Bad Bunny and J Balvin collab I Like It.