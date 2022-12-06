Dolly Parton welcomed with open arms to TikTok: 'Better late than never'

Queen of country music Dolly Parton has finally made her TikTok debut.

In an announcement shared on Twitter, Parton wrote: "Better late than never," along with a wink and a link to her new account.

In her first TikTok, the country music star writes, "I have arrived." The video was accompanied by a series of clips spanning her decades-long career while 9 to 5 plays in the background.

Despite being on the platform for just over 24 hours, Parton has quickly amassed over half a million loyal followers signifying a warm welcome to the app.

Since her first video, Parton has wasted no time jumping on TikTok trends and even acknowledging a trend featuring her hit 9 to 5.

Although Parton is only just getting around to the video-sharing platform, die-hard fans have been holding down the fort in anticipation of her arrival.

To date, videos with the hashtags #DollyParton and #DollyTok have over 6.4 billion views. Furthermore, #DollyTok is a sub-community where TikTok users come together to celebrate her music, movies and iconic persona.

9 to 5 isn't the only Parton song to enjoy a revival thanks to TikTok; Jolene and Islands in the Stream have also enjoyed a re-birth.

However, Parton's TikToks have revealed the singer's secret passion, aside from music – cooking. Today alone, the singer has posted five cooking-related clips to celebrate her new Christmas song Berry Pie.

The holiday hit does not seem to be available yet on streaming platforms despite its TikTok debut.

Just last month, Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame where she was joined by Pink, Brandi Carlile, Simon Le Bon and Rob Halford. Shortly after, the icon announced that after a life-time of touring and shows, she would be hanging up her boots for good.

"I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore," Parton told Pollstar Magazine.

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.