Guns N' Roses fans turn Wellington into Paradise City

It takes an army of workers to prepare for the Guns N' Roses show in Wellington.

At last the forecast is clear.

After a rain-plagued start to summer events at Wellington’s Sky Stadium, chief executive Shane Harmon​ is pleased his drawcard act – US rock superstars Guns N’ Roses​ – will be playing in front of a large but dry crowd on Thursday.

Last month wet weather forced the cancellation of the T20 cricket international between the Black Caps and India, while a Six60 gig was postponed due to “dangerously high wind gusts” a couple of weeks earlier.

This time, the November rain is giving way to light northerly winds and a low of 12C.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Guns N' Roses fans arrive at Sky Stadium for their Wellington concert on Thursday.

“We’re looking forward to a great show ... and it should be a great night,” Harmon said.

With the Phoenix playing an A-League football match at the stadium next weekend, crews will be rushing to get the covered turf back into shape.

Staging an event on this scale was “massive”, Harmon said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff After a Covid-19 related postponement last year, Guns N’ Roses are the first overseas act to play at Sky Stadium since Queen and Adam Lambert in February 2020.

“We’ve had an army of people working here over the week and there’ll be upwards of 1000 people working here in some capacity [on the night].

“Like the rest of the hospitality industry it’s been a struggle with staffing, but we are feeling now we’re getting back to some level of normality.”

Harmon said he could feel a buzz building around the city in the leadup.

More than 50% of tickets have been sold outside the Wellington region, which he described as “phenomenal”.

The band will play its second New Zealand show at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Supplied Guns N' Roses play Melbourne, Australia last weekend.

By the numbers

Hospitality staff numbers: 450

Security staff numbers: 470

Drinks: 50,000 serves (cans, cups and bottles)

1000kg of hot chips

120 members of the band’s road crew

10 tonnes of audio equipment

250 lighting fixtures

500 square metres of video screen