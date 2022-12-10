Life story: Musician Hamish Kilgour 'emanated generosity, possibility'

Hamish Robert Kilgour: musician, artist; b March 17, 1957, Christchurch; d November/December 2022, Christchurch, aged 65.

You could be a bohemian anywhere, the young Hamish Kilgour​ decided. London, Paris, New York? That’s easy. Try being a bohemian in the north Canterbury town of Cheviot.

Kilgour explained how it happened in a long email to the music journalist Simon Sweetman​. The journalist asked a single question about one song by Kilgour’s legendary band, The Clean. The question was about Anything Could Happen, which Kilgour revealed to be their version of a Bob Dylan​ song.

In response, Sweetman got a 1600-word answer that was both a manifesto and an autobiography.

“The whole song is a nod to Bob, with the imagery of empty doorways and highways,” Kilgour wrote. “As a teen I had devoured all of Jack Kerouac’s​ writing, gone hitch-hiking around New Zealand and hung out around the fringes and insides of Kiwi hippie, surf and glam counterculture. I had experienced radical young school teachers out of Christchurch in a small country high school at Cheviot in north Canterbury.

“We had a cool art teacher, we did photography, sculptures for a small ceramic kiln and we’d be listening to radical socialist school teachers talking about Malthus​, playing us [The Beatles’] Revolution 9, digging Jimi Hendrix, Joe Cocker, The Who, The Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Byrds, Jim Morrison’s lyrics etc.”

SUPPLIED David, left, and Hamish Kilgour in Christchurch in 1983.

Years before they ever played in bands, Kilgour and his younger brother David were open-minded students of the counterculture. They were fans and collectors. They regularly made the 110-kilometre trip south to Christchurch to load up on “fixes of music and books and street fashion”.

All those records, magazines, books and groovy shirts sourced in Christchurch in the early 1970s set up Kilgour for five decades of a life pursuing music and art in New Zealand and the United States, and reaching fans and critics around the globe. He created the bohemian self he aspired to, and unwaveringly committed himself to it.

Kilgour was born in Christchurch on March 17, 1957, to MacGregor​ and Helen Kilgour​. The family later moved to Ranfurly, Cheviot and Dunedin.

He did a BA with a double major in English and history at Otago University and emerged from his studies just as punk rock arrived with the news that you did not need to be a virtuoso to form a band. He learned the drums by playing along to a Velvet Underground​ live album.

He got to know people in the Dunedin punk scene and is believed to have come up with the name of Chris Knox’s​ first band, The Enemy​. In 1978, he and David formed The Clean.

Like Knox, Kilgour was a little older than the others who were cottoning on to the new music coming out of London and New York, and had more knowledge of what came before punk.

Journalist Richard Langston​ met Kilgour in the late 1970s when both were young reporters on a Dunedin newspaper, but only Langston stayed the distance.

“He was never going to live a conventional life,” Langston says.

Hamish, left, with David Kilgour and Robert Scott as The Clean.

The first line-up of The Clean disbanded after a year and Kilgour went north, appearing as the frontman of a short-lived Auckland new wave band called The Sobs​. Then he returned to Dunedin and formed the classic line-up of The Clean with David and bass player Robert Scott​. This was the three-piece band that revolutionised New Zealand music.

Christchurch musician Roy Montgomery​ saw The Clean often in those early years. As impressive as the subsequent records were, they never caught the full power of The Clean live.

“This is as good as it gets,” he remembers thinking. “The best New Zealand live band I’ve seen.”

At a gig in Auckland on Tuesday night, opening for UK band Dry Cleaning​, Montgomery wore a black armband made of gaffer tape and improvised a track called Blues For Hamish. Tributes were coming from all over the world after Kilgour was found dead in Christchurch on Monday.

He was 65 and had been missing for more than a week.

Montgomery’s band The Pin Group​ and The Clean were the first two acts on Flying Nun Records in 1981, soon after it was founded by Christchurch record store employee Roger Shepherd​ to document a wave of South Island bands that might otherwise have gone unrecorded.

The rest is music history. The Clean played and recorded on and off for another three and a half decades, but their reputation rests on an initial burst of creativity, captured in songs like Tally Ho!, Anything Could Happen, Beatnik, Getting Older, Billy Two and Point That Thing Somewhere Else. They cleared a path for a generation of literate, 60s-influenced South Island bands that were pigeonholed as “the Dunedin sound” – The Chills, The Verlaines, Sneaky Feelings and others.

Supplied/Stuff The Clean in later years: Robert Scott, left, David Kilgour and Hamish Kilgour.

“The Clean, despite that cliche of Dunedin producing dour music made by people who dressed in black, were filled with the joy – of music, of the creative life, of what life could be,” Langston says. “In a word, inspirational.”

A song like Anything Could Happen was clearly in that spirit, as a protest song.

“We were reacting to our parents’ conservative ideology and mindset and conservative New Zealand culture,” Kilgour wrote to Sweetman. “And Dunedin has a particular strain of Presbyterian stoic Scottish repression and conformity that spins into aggression, dogmatic moralism and drinking and drug abuse as the only licence to be able to let go and be a bit free.”

Those sometimes cryptic protest songs eventually led to The Clean being inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

“Possibly all of us in this room tonight owe more than a passing thanks to The Clean,” poet David Merritt​ announced when he presented the award in Dunedin.

As well as playing in The Clean and, again with his brother, in The Great Unwashed​, Kilgour also worked for the Flying Nun label in its early years. While he admits it may be controversial, Montgomery believes Kilgour was as important as a conduit between Shepherd and the bands in Christchurch as the more famous Knox was in Auckland.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hamish Kilgour as a Flying Nun employee in Christchurch in 1983, on the cover of Needles & Plastic.

It is as a Flying Nun employee that Kilgour appears on the cover of Canadian writer Matthew Goody’s​definitive history of the label, Needles & Plastic. One of Kilgour’s last public appearances was at the Lyttelton launch of the book in November.

In the days after Kilgour’s death, Goody found an old photo of his first meeting with Kilgour after a Clean gig in Detroit. Kilgour was listening patiently as Goody pitched his seemingly impossible idea to write a book.

“The book probably wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for him,” Goody says. “He was just so open and receptive when we first chatted about my ideas, and his enthusiasm and interest sparked me to keep going.”

Like many North American fans, Goody discovered The Clean when they became a fixture on the US college radio and alternative music scene in the 1990s and influenced bands like Yo La Tengo​, Pavement​ and Guided By Voices​. It helped that Kilgour was living in New York by then, which enabled the band to periodically reform for US tours.

Kilgour’s move to the US was a typical example of inspired spontaneity. After he finished working for Flying Nun in Christchurch, he was a copywriter for an advertising agency before a chance meeting led to the formation of an early version of the band Bailter Space​. Bailter Space went to New York for the New Music Seminar​, and Kilgour met Lisa Siegel​ on the Staten Island Ferry​ after a show at the club CBGBs​.

Kilgour and Siegel married and formed a psychedelic band, The Mad Scene​, that was based in New York. Although they later separated, they raised a son, Taran​, who is now a teenager.

Kilgour remained busy in the US and became a fixture of the Brooklyn arts scene, sitting in with visiting bands at a moment’s notice and releasing two solo albums along with an acclaimed collaboration with New Zealand singer and songwriter Hollie Fullbrook​, aka Tiny Ruins​. He also kept up a day job as a house painter and interior decorative painter.

“A lot of pretty famous musicians in New York are doing the same, living off a day job so they can make their music,” he told journalist Grant Smithies​.

SUPPLIED Hamish Kilgour, right, in a trio he took on a New Zealand tour in 2019.

New York musician Christopher Porpora​, aka Cheval Sombre​, met Kilgour in 2010 when he was recording in a studio in Brooklyn and was introduced by a mutual friend, producer Peter Kember.

“I suddenly realised that this glowing, humble presence, was a musical hero of mine,” Porpora says. “As he gesticulated and radiated I began to hear Anything Could Happen in the back of my mind, astounded. He emanated generosity, possibility.”

Porpora remembers another occasion when Kilgour leapt on stage to present him with a historic Napoleon III medallion as he struggled to get through a set after seeing his father in hospital.

“He whispered something about Napoleon and the absolute necessity of continuing the music.”

Former Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins​ recalls seeing Kilgour in 2011, meeting protesters who were occupying the Octagon, then leading a parade of them to The Clean’s gig.

Kilgour had been affected by both 9/11 and Occupy Wall Street​ and told Hawkins that living in New York was “like clinging onto an iceberg”.

Kilgour was back in New Zealand in 2019, officially to paint a friend’s house in Nelson. He settled in Christchurch and opened a vintage men’s clothing store called Bent Gent and formed a new band, The Sundae Painters​, with members of The Bats and Tall Dwarfs​.

But his relationship with his past grew fractious. He said he was boycotting the Christchurch Art Gallery’s 2021 exhibition of Flying Nun art, over “the way my art and music is used”. He also turned down repeated offers to play again with The Clean.

Long-term friends recognise how his life was affected by mental health issues in later years. Musician and artist Maryrose Crook​, of the band The Renderers​, reflected on this in a Facebook post when she wrote that, while most people have mental illness to some degree, “when you are so sensitive and thoughtful that things other people might shrug off, or bury deep enough to not feel their pain, are almost always present with you, life can feel like such a trauma.

“Hamish felt like that to me, very deep and very heartfelt, and it didn’t always make him easy to be around, but it made him unforgettable and incredibly lovable.”

Whether they are in New Zealand or the US, or even further afield, friends and collaborators uniformly recall his kindness, generosity, humility, sense of humour and commitment to an artistic life.

“The music that Hamish Kilgour made with The Clean is some of the music that has meant most to me in my life,” Scottish novelist and music critic David Keenan​ says. “His exuberant style effortlessly fused post-Velvets garage drone with the spacious, edge-of-the-world feel of the New Zealand landscape, birthing a euphoric, naive and inexhaustibly affirmative form of DIY that opened the floodgates for the NZ pop revolution.

“When I heard of his death, I instantly thought of one of my favourite Clean songs, Getting Older, with its lines about growing up and not knowing what to do, a song that ensures that Hamish will remain forever young, because his beautiful music says so.”

In the wake of Kilgour’s death, Robert Scott of The Clean and The Bats penned a short poem that summed up his mercurial long-term bandmate and shared it with The Press.

The poem read: “He was the yin and the yang, the sturm and the drang, the bucket, the glue, the whole shebang.”

