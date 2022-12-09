Kanye West shares - and deletes - first new song since antisemitic remarks

Rapper Kanye West – now known as Ye – has debuted his first song since his antisemitism controversy , before promptly removing it from his Instagram page.

Titled Someday We’ll All Be Free, sampling the Donny Hathaway song of the same name, Ye’s latest work addresses his recent public scandals, including mentions of his now officially ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his infamous “death con 3” tweet.

The 45-year-old premiered the single on InfoWars, a podcast hosted by controversial far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and shared the song to his Instagram before removing the post.

“Waking up to ‘I can’t do this any more text’, and The Bible said I can’t have any more sex till marriage,” West raps.

“Tweeted death con, now we past three,” the song ends.

West’s foray into antisemitic ideology has been widely documented over the past two months, with sources revealing the rapper has an obsession with Hitler and West himself dropping whistleblowing remarks, such as his calling out of a Jewish doctor for diagnosing him with bipolar disorder.