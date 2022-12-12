Mariah Carey, Wham!, BTS: The top five Christmas songs on Spotify in the lead up to Christmas

In October,

Michael Bublé looks to have been knocked off his throne as the King of Christmas in New Zealand.

The festive crooner, and longtime favourite of everyone’s mum, is nowhere to be seen on Spotify’s newest data revealing the top-streamed Christmas songs from the past 90 days.

In October, Bublé sat comfortably as one of the country’s most-streamed festive songs, with It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas amongst Mariah Carey, Hall and Oates, The Ronettes and Wham!

But updated data released on Friday showed no sign of the Holly Jolly crooner, who had instead looked to have been toppled from his spot by k-pop.

The new top five songs that you can expect to hear plenty from in the build up to the day?

There is no de-throning the Queen herself with Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas still holding strong, along with Wham! Last Christmas.

Screengrab Mariah Carey is still sitting comfortably in New Zealand’s top five Christmas streams for 2022.

K-Pop continues its global reign with BTS member V’s Christmas Tree making the cut, together with Australian singer Sia with her Christmas tune Smowman.

Completing the top 5 for 2022 is Hallelujah by US a capella group Pentatonix.

Do you agree or is there a special Christmas tune that should have made the list? Let us know in the comments!