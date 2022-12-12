Mariah Carey brings daughter Monroe, 11, for onstage duet at Toronto Christmas show

Pop star Mariah Carey brought out all the stops for her first concert since the Covid-19 pandemic with a performance with her 11-year-old daughter Monroe.

The mother-daughter duo sang a rendition of Christmas carol classic Away in a Manger at Carey’s sold-out show at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

The pair even matched in glittering white gowns with puff skirts and headbands as Monroe showed off her singing chops as she harmonised along to her mother’s iconic whistle notes.

"This is my baby girl, here," the All I Want for Christmas is You singer told the crowd.

Twitter Carey’s daughter Monroe has shown off her star quality in a duet with her superstar mum.

"Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift. You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift ever when I had my twins, Roc and Roe."

Carey welcomed her twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon in 2011.

This isn’t the first time the 52-year-old mother has let the world now her talent runs in the family – in 2017, Carey brought out her then 6-year-old twins to join her in singing her 1995 hit Always Be My Baby.