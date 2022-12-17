Shocked Snoop Dogg and a 'date' with Fergie - Liam Malone’s 'hilarious' brush with fame

Liam Malone told Simon Bridges he was invited to dinner with a pop superstar after modelling in New York.

After winning two Paralympics gold medals in 2016, Liam Malone has had multiple brushes with fame, though some have been more successful than others.

The 28-year-old, who now works for Amazon had his lower legs removed after being born without fibula bones.

While describing his best night out on Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast with Simon Bridges, the double amputee recalls how he was called by fashion magazine Vogue’s chief executive after the Rio Paralympics.

He was asked if he knew anything about modelling. “I lied, and said yes,” says Malone. “I knew nothing, I'd seen Zoolander.

“[So] I'm at one of the most expensive fashion shows at New York Fashion Week, and they had this large industrial hangar that they filled with a foot of snow.

“Every celebrity you can imagine was there, like Fergie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Snoop Dogg. They put me in my blades and [I had] this weird little route.

Chris Pizzello Snoop Dogg poses at the premiere of the film Black Panther in 2018.

“I'm the last model, I'm there for diversity reasons. I take two steps, I lock eye contact with Snoop Dogg in the front row ... it looked like he had just seen Mr Tumnus from the Chronicles of Narnia.”

Malone says he panicked and started running, leaving renowned fashion editor Carine Roitfeld with her head in her hands.

“Backstage, the lead designer walks up to me ... he goes, ‘you are a genius’.”

His improvised run led to another phone call.

New Zealand Broadcasting School/ YouTube Liam Malone talks about his life in this 2013 documentary produced by New Zealand Broadcasting School students Lisette Reymer and Marc McCarthy.

“This agent says, ‘hey, do you want to have dinner with Fergie from Black Eyed Peas? She saw you tonight’.

“My ego goes, ‘I'm being asked on a date with Fergie!’”

It turns out it was a charity fundraiser.

”It was absolutely hilarious.”

Shane Wenzlick/Stuff Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas during a show in Auckland.

For the full interview, which also covers the pain of running on blades, why winning at the Paralympics was the ‘obvious’ way for Malone to turn his life around and how the Crusaders helped him retrieve one of his legs from the roof of a Canterbury pub, listen via the audio player above, or click here.

