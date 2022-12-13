Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford's 'brutal psychological journey' after cancer diagnosis

Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford revealed he had his prostate removed after a cancer diagnosis, months before his band’s reunion tour in July this year.

In a recent Spin interview, the musician said he had been on “a brutal psychological journey" since being diagnosed.

“Prostate cancer is a very, very, very tough one because it’s connected to your sexuality ... psychologically, the damage is severe. It’s very hard for me to not break down and get emotional,” he said.

The 54-year-old said he is doing well following treatment earlier this year, but spoke about the physical suffering after his surgery and said he had “never felt pain quite like that”.

”I have metal plates in my head and cadaver parts in my body. I’ve done a lot of damage through sports and mountain biking and this sort of thing, and I’ve always felt like I had a really high tolerance for pain, and that shit brought me to my knees.

He went on to describe the psychological effect as “severe”.

”It’s very hard for me to not break down and get emotional,” he said.

”I’ve been struggling and it’s hard. It might not sound like much, but to get through a conversation and not choke up and get emotional is a win for me. It’s a little victory.”

Ben Campbell/Stuff Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford performing at Auckland’s Big Day Out in 2008.

Commerford initially only told his bandmates, family and close friends about his diagnosis and said he struggles to talk to people about it that have not been through similar experiences.

He also said he works out “religiously” and said plenty of people are in great shape “that have cancer”.

“When I first got diagnosed, it f...ed with me on that level. But now I’m starting to feel this level of, ‘I’m going to be the fittest motherf..ker with cancer that’s 54 that you’ve ever f...ing seen in your life.”